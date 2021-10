CLEVELAND -- There might be a day when the Chicago Bears can look back and find a positive in all this, that what happened inside FirstEnergy Stadium served some purpose. It was that brutal, that devastating, that jaw-dropping on so many levels. The afternoon started with giddy anticipation of what rookie quarterback Justin Fields could do in his first start. It ended with all sorts of questions about his preparedness and -- more frighteningly -- how this team actually will try to utilize him.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO