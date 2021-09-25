CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americans monitoring outbreak of swine flu in Haiti

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe World Organization for Animal Health said the first outbreak of the African swine fever, a fatal pig virus, in Haiti in 37 years was recently discovered. The outbreaks on Hispaniola opened up the possibility of the disease spreading, for the first time, to the U.S. and impacting American pork exports.

b93radio.com

African Swine Fever Confirmed In Haiti

The World Organization for Animal Health this week confirmed finding African Swine Fever in Haiti. The country borders the Dominican Republic, which confirmed the virus was in-country this summer. The farm in Haiti with confirmed ASF is near the border so the country is conducting surveillance for the disease in pigs and put a quarantine in place to control the outbreak, according to Reuters.
Haiti reports African Swine Fever from province bordering Dominican Republic

On July 28, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) reported samples collected from pigs in the Dominican Republic were positive for African Swine Fever (ASF). This is the first time the disease was seen in the Americas in 40 years. On Monday, the...
Deadly swine disease confirmed in Haiti

Disease experts confirmed a case of African swine fever in Haiti, the second known case in the Western hemisphere in two months and a potential risk to U.S. hog farmers. African swine fever is harmless to humans but has a high mortality rate among hogs; it wiped out nearly half of China’s hogs in 2018… » Read More.
Backyard Farm in Haiti Reports 234 Cases of African Swine Fever Among Herd

LINCOLN, Neb. (DTN) -- African swine fever has spread to Haiti, as the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) confirmed an outbreak on Monday in the very-most southern city of Anse-a-Pitre, bordering the Dominican Republic. The OIE report is the first indication the virus may have spread from the Dominican...
