BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was the perfect weather day to kick off the 55th Fells Point Fun Festival Saturday. The event started in the late 1960s to save the neighborhood from potential highway construction. Neighbors were successful, and now, tens of thousands of people come out for the festival each year to enjoy the food, the drinks, the live music and to support the neighborhood businesses. The festival continues from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO