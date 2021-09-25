CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

UK eyes visa change to ease trucker drought amid run on gas

By The Associated Press
audacy.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — In a U-turn, the British government is expected to ease visa rules for truck drivers to help fix supply-chain problems that have triggered long lines at gas stations and some shuttered pumps. The government said late Friday it was “looking at temporary measures to avoid any immediate...

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Johnson eyes post-COVID economy as UK Conservatives meet

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was ready to take “bold decisions” to rebuild the economy after the coronavirus pandemic as his Conservative Party meets Sunday for its first annual conference since 2019.The Tory conference opens Sunday in the northwestern city of Manchester as a shortage of truck drivers to delivery fuel across Britain continues to cause empty pumps and long lines at many gas stations. Concerns about wider labor shortages, higher taxes, rising energy bills and a cut in welfare payouts beginning this week are among other challenges facing Johnson.Despite the economic worries, opinion surveys suggest that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

British PM backs Brexit strategy despite supply crunch

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday refused to return Britain to its "broken" pre-Brexit economy, even as the country confronts a supply chain crisis made worse by its EU divorce. But interviewed by the BBC at the conference, Johnson said Britons had voted for change in the 2016 Brexit referendum, and again in the 2019 election when the Conservatives were returned to power.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Sunak to unveil further half-a-billion of support to help people into work

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will commit more than £500 million in fresh funding to help people back into work as he seeks to stem the continuing turbulence of the coronavirus pandemic.Mr Sunak is shifting the focus on to getting people into new or better jobs as the Government comes under sustained pressure over a major squeeze on living standards.The extra funding comes with Mr Sunak and Boris Johnson under pressure from within the Conservative ranks about the historically high tax burden.Funding for the new package will not be set out until the spending review and Budget later this month.Mr Sunak will...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Albania angrily denies deal with ‘anti-immigration’ Britain to process Channel migrants

Albania’s foreign minister has furiously denied reports that migrants arriving the UK on small boats will be flown 1,500 miles to Albania to have their asylum claims processed, labelling the plans “fake news”.Olta Xhacka said that any suggestion that her country would participate in such a scheme was “embarrassing” after a report in The Sun claimed that the Home Office was in talks with Albanian officials over building a new offshore processing centre.A government source told the newspaper that negotiations between the UK and Albania over building a new centre in the Balkans were at a “technical stage”. The policy...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Eu Citizens#Bp#Europe#Uk#Ap#British#The European Union#Post Brexit#Eu#Conservative#Eg Group#Covid
The Independent

Public anger over petrol crisis threatens to overshadow crucial Conservative conference

More than half of Britons think Boris Johnson has done a bad job of ensuring supplies of essentials like petrol and keeping the cost of living down in the wake of Brexit, according to a new poll.The survey, which also found the public giving a thumbs-down to the prime minister’s performance on Brexit and on “levelling up”, comes on the eve of a crucial Conservative conference at which Mr Johnson will attempt to recast the central purpose of his government after two years of crisis management with an optimistic “building back better” slogan.Speaking on the eve of the conference, the...
ECONOMY
Telegraph

War on cash intensifies as shoppers banned from spending notes and coins

Dozens of towns and cities have turned into “cash deserts” where shoppers are regularly blocked from paying with notes and coins. In some areas almost half of people have been barred from paying in cash this year, according to a major survey of consumers conducted for Telegraph Money by cash machine provider Cardtronics.
ECONOMY
Shropshire Star

Johnson tells haulage industry to stop relying on cheap foreign drivers

The Prime Minister said the situation on petrol forecourts is stabilising and that military tanker drivers were being deployed as a ‘precaution’. Boris Johnson has issued a fresh warning to the road haulage industry that it cannot expect to rely on cheap immigrant labour in future. Speaking on the eve...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

UK extends truck driver visa program as fuel crisis persists

The British government has extended an emergency visa program for truck drivers as fuel shortages showed few signs of abating Saturday, particularly in London and the southeast of England In an announcement late Friday, the Conservative government said temporary visas for nearly 5,000 foreign truck drivers it hopes to recruit would run until the end of February instead of expire on Christmas Eve as originally planned. The short duration of the program announced last week drew widespread criticism for not being attractive enough to entice foreign drivers.The government said 300 fuel drivers would be able to come to the...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
The Independent

UK bars more than 200 million EU citizens who have ID cards but no passports

For Europeans hoping to travel to Britain, a Brexit promise to end the right for EU citizens to use their national identity cards to travel to the UK has taken effect from 1 October. These are the key questions and answers.What has changed?More than 200 million Europeans can no longer visit the UK – unless they get passports. The government says: “You will not be able to use an EU, EEA or Swiss national ID card to enter the UK from 1 October 2021”.Any exceptions? Until the end of 2025 there will be a few exemptions, notably for people...
LIFESTYLE
mining.com

India snags cheap Australian coal sitting at Chinese ports

India is buying Australian coal that’s been stranded inside China for months, according to people who have made the purchases, spotlighting how geopolitics is complicating Beijing’s battle against an energy supply crisis. The fuel is being bought at a $12 to $15 a ton discount to fresh shipments from Australia...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ShareCast

UK manufacturing growth eases amid supply chain issues, labour shortages

UK manufacturing growth eased to a seven-month low in September amid supply chain issues and labour shortages, according to a survey released on Friday. The IHS Markit/CIPS manufacturing purchasing managers’ index fell to 57.1 from 60.3 in August. Still, it came in above the preliminary reading of 56.3. A reading...
ECONOMY
AFP

EU, Australia trade talks postponed amid subs row

A long-planned round of Australia-EU free trade talks have been postponed, a European official confirmed Friday, after fury over Canberra's decision to cancel a major French submarine contract. "We understand the French reaction to our submarine decision but ultimately any nation must act in its national interest -- which is what Australia has done," he said in a statement to AFP. Tehan indicated he still plans to meet EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis -- representing the EU executive that negotiates trade deals on behalf of its member governments -- next week to discuss what would be the 12th round of negotiations.
ECONOMY
TIME

How London Became a Global Center for Fintech and What U.S. Tech Hubs Can Learn From It

When Silicon Valley veteran Eileen Burbidge moved to London in 2004, it was only meant to be temporary. With more than a decade of experience at tech stalwarts including Apple , Sun Microsystems and Verizon Wireless, the Chicago native felt a stint in Europe might help advance her career back in the U.S. With no language barrier and an emerging software-development market, London was an obvious choice. She took on a job as product director for a newly launched startup named Skype.
BUSINESS
AFP

UK army to deliver petrol from Monday amid fuel crisis: govt

The British army will begin delivering petrol to fuel stations on Monday after fears over tanker driver shortages led to panic buying and forced the government to offer visa waivers to foreign truckers to plug the shortfall. The government has already made a U-turn on tighter post-Brexit immigration policy, offering short-term visa waivers to foreign truckers to help plug the shortfall.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

US celebrates ‘win’ as Britain looks to push China out of nuclear energy sites

Washington is celebrating the UK’s effort to push a Chinese company out of a sensitive nuclear power project, according to people familiar with US engagement on the issue. The US, long an opponent of the UK’s energy ties with China, considers London’s plans to require Chinese energy giant, CGN to give up its 20 per cent stake in the Sizewell C nuclear plant in Suffolk a long-fought-for diplomatic win. The British government’s discomfort with China’s grip on its energy sector has grown in recent months. Meanwhile, the Biden administration launched a fresh drive to protect energy infrastructure from attacks, including cyberattacks, earlier this year. This plan was created specifically with adversaries Russia and China, and their cyber-hostility in mind, according...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
madison

UK gas stations run dry as trucker shortage sparks hoarding

LONDON (AP) — Thousands of British gas stations ran dry Sunday, an industry group said, as motorists scrambled to fill up amid a supply disruption due to a shortage of truck drivers. The Petrol Retailers Association, which represents almost 5,500 independent outlets, said about two-thirds of its members were reporting...
TRAFFIC
Shore News Network

UK May Use Military To Ease Gas Shortage As Pumps Run Dry

The British government may soon send troops to deliver gasoline to pumps across the U.K. as the nation’s gas shortage continues to impact its economy. While there are “no plans at the moment” to order military personnel to transport gasoline, the U.K. has been making preparations in case the shortage were to become a crisis, The Associated Press reported. The Petrol Retailers Association (PRA), which represents 65% of independent British gasoline providers, said most of its members had run out of fuel and many others were on the verge of running dry as of Sunday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Extend UK trucker visa scheme to avoid Christmas disappointment – retail industry

LONDON (Reuters) – Christmas 2021 will be disappointing for millions of British households unless the government extends a new visa scheme to allow foreign truck drivers into the country, the retail industry’s lobby group said on Tuesday. “Christmas is about more than just food, so to avoid disappointment for millions...
RETAIL
Boston Herald

UK mulls calling in army to help ease gas shortages at pumps

LONDON (AP) — Lines of cars formed at British gas stations for a fourth day on Monday, as the government mulled sending in the army to help ease the supply disruptions, triggered by a shortage of truck drivers. As unions called for emergency workers to be given priority for fuel...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy