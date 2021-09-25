HUAWEI P50 with Snapdragon 888 listed online ahead of first sale

Huawei launched its South African online store on the 2nd of October 2018. The online store has been created with one core philosophy in mind, which is to simplify the shopping experience for all Huawei fans. From now on, Huawei fans will have an easier way to purchase through official channels all of their favorite products. Online shopping is here to stay, and more and more South Africans are turning to the internet for their online store. Huawei has had a big year with its release of new smartphones, laptops, and smartwatches that offer great quality at affordable prices. But where can you buy Huawei products in South Africa? Here’s our guide to the best place to buy your next Smartphone online.

WORLD ・ 3 DAYS AGO