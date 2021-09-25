HUAWEI P50 with Snapdragon 888 listed online ahead of first sale
Huawei announced the HUAWEI P50 series consisting of HUAWEI P50 and HUAWEI P50 Pro at the end of July. Unlike the Pro model, which comes powered by both Kirin 9000 and Snapdragon 888, the vanilla variant only features Snapdragon 888. The Kirin 9000 version of the Pro went on sale soon after the unveil, while the vanilla model is scheduled to hit the shelves next week. Ahead of that, this phone has been now listed on popular online retailers.www.gizmochina.com
