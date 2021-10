PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Some Providence College students were on edge Friday morning after an alleged peeping Tom was spotted in the bathroom of a dorm earlier this week. According to an email by the Providence College Public Safety Department to its students, in the early morning hours of Sept. 19, at about 3:40 a.m., a student reported that they had been showering at McVinney Hall when they saw a man peaking under the shower stall and when confronted, the man took off.

