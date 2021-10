Every so often a drama comes along and garners the attraction of fans across the globe. When you think of a globally beloved drama, it’s hard not to think of tvN’s “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay.” The story’s strong tale of love, family, and forgiveness between Moon Gang Tae (Kim Soo Hyun), Moon Sang Tae (Oh Jung Se), and Go Moon Young (Seo Ye Ji) captivated and healed viewers. Over a year has passed since the drama ended, yet it still remains strong in the hearts of K-drama fans. How well do you remember “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay”? Take the quiz below to find out!

WORLD ・ 5 DAYS AGO