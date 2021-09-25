CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Roofers broke the rules before the devastating cancer hospital fire, yet they will not be prosecuted.

By John Edwards
washingtonnewsday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoofers broke the rules before the devastating cancer hospital fire, yet they will not be prosecuted. A roofing business was found to have broken safety laws in the aftermath of a fire that destroyed a cutting-edge cancer hospital, but will not be prosecuted. In 2017, a fire ripped through the...

washingtonnewsday.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Police locate owner of severed finger found on street

Police have traced the owner of a severed finger which was found outside a block of flats in Southampton.Hampshire Police said the man lost the finger while trying to climb a fence and “wandered off” after being given a towel by a resident.Officers discovered the finger in a parking area in Lower Bannister Street in the Hampshire city on Saturday morning.A spokesman for the force said the man had became trapped in a courtyard area and attempted to escape by climbing over the fence. He was later found after attending hospital for treatment.He said: “We are pleased to say that the man who lost part of his finger in Southampton has now been traced.“The 28-year-old is receiving treatment at hospital in Salisbury for his injury after seeking medical assistance himself.” Read More ‘Moment of joy’ as 80,000 run London Marathon after two-year Covid gapChildren to plant 17,000 trees to create Glasgow woodland ahead of Cop26 summitAlbania angrily denies refugee contract with ‘anti-immigration’ UK
PUBLIC SAFETY
washingtonnewsday.com

Parents that allow criminality to enter their children’s homes.

Parents that allow criminality to enter their children’s homes. Over the last 12 months, mothers and fathers who allowed criminality into their homes have appeared frequently in Liverpool Crown Court. Some parents allowed their children to reside in homes that contained harmful medicines. Others were content to store guns and...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Warning over ‘ghost broking’ car insurance fraud

Young men are particularly likely to fall victim to fraudsters selling fake car insurance, according to police figures.From January to August 2021, Action Fraud the national fraud and cyber crime centre, received 351 reports of “ghost broking”.People aged 17 to 29 are the most likely age group to report falling victim. Cash-strapped students are often targeted.While the number of reports has decreased by nearly a quarter (23%) from the same period last year, young people continue to make the most reports for this type of fraud, with more than a third (34%) of reports coming from 17 to 29-year-olds.More than...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research Uk#The Christie Hospital#Hse
washingtonnewsday.com

The petrol station, which charges £2.68 per litre, has run out of fuel.

The petrol station, which charges £2.68 per litre, has run out of fuel. Despite charging nearly double the average price of fuel at £2.68 per litre, a petrol station in Chelsea has run out of fuel. The Cloisters Gulf Petrol station, according to the Mirror Online, charges £2.68 for unleaded...
TRAFFIC
Carscoops

Suicidal Motorcyclist Recklessly Speeding Splits Between Other Bikers Leaving Them Dumbfounded

Riding a motorcycle can be dangerous; racing other bikes, at night, is not the wisest thing to do if you care about your well-being. If you’ve ever spent any amount of time on YouTube, or social media in general, you’ve probably seen street racing videos of motorcyclists speeding through traffic at frightening speeds with no concern for their life or those around them. However, you may not have seen a video quite as crazy as this one.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
The Guardian

The 81 women killed in 28 weeks

People said something had changed with the awful death of Sarah Everard. But the message certainly hasn’t reached the men who rape, harm and kill women. And I can’t see a difference in the government, police, Crown Prosecution Service or the judiciary either. Since Sarah Everard was abducted, raped, murdered...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Tribune-Review

Person hospitalized in Sheraden house fire

One person was hospitalized and two houses were damaged during a blaze in Sheraden Saturday night, according to Pittsburgh Police. Emergency crews were called to Universal Street just after 8 p.m. for the reported house fire. Two people were able to escape the flames with help from authorities, police said.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Independent

Proposed law would make HRT free on prescription for women

Menopausal women treated with hormone replacement therapy would not have to pay for their prescriptions under a proposed law. HRT is available on prescription in England for £9.35 a time but Labour MP Carolyn Harris is hoping to abolish the charges, The Sunday Times reported. Ms Harris said that she had enough support for a private member’s bill to change legislation. The bill will receive its second reading this month. NHS prescriptions for HRT are already free in Scotland and Wales and the therapy is used to top up levels of womens’ oestrogen and progesterone hormones during menopause.Many of the...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
CBS Miami

Hospital Melting Masks To Help Deal With Mountain Of Waste

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s estimated 129 billion single-use face masks are used every month around the world, and millions of plastic ones are ending up in the trash. Royal Cornwall Hospital in England was using about 300 a day before the pandemic, mostly in operating rooms. “And then COVID struck and that increased to 10,000 a day,” said Roz Davies with Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust. To deal with the mountain of waste, they started using a machine to melt the masks. Workers say they remove the ear straps and wire that sits over your nose before melting the masks in the machine...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Man arrested after woman suffers ‘life-changing’ injuries in dog attack

Police have arrested a man after a woman was left with life-changing injuries in a dog attack in Wolverhampton.The victim, believed to be in her late sixties or early seventies, was mauled by the animal, thought to be a Japanese Akita, at her home in the West Midlands city on Thursday afternoon.She suffered “partial amputations”, according to reports.“She was in a bad way. There was blood everywhere,” a friend of the woman told the Daily Mirror.“It was touch and go whether she would survive.“It’s just an absolute tragedy.”A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a...
ANIMALS
Telegraph

New Covid test telling sufferers if they are infectious to end needless isolation

A new Covid-19 test will tell sufferers how infectious they are in an effort to reduce how many Britons have to unnecessarily self-isolate if they test positive for the virus. British start-up Vatic has created new tests which are able to spot the parts of the virus which can contaminate others, and give people a simple “yes” or “no” answer as to whether people are infectious.
SCIENCE
saintpaulrepublicans.us

Whistleblowers, Scientists who Disagree with the Science of The Virus & the Vaccines Effectiveness

Disclaimer: Usually I put this at the bottom of the article, but to make it clear the opinions of the Videos are theirs only. I’m just providing them the opportunity to help you inform yourself about your health. Those politicians out there to include Joe Biden and all the 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidates scoffed at the Vaccine President Trump was working on. They said it would take 5 years to perfect it through trials but now they are pushing that same vaccine on the population to the point of violating your civil rights and proposing to put you in an internment camp and seizing your property if you refuse. It seems I went to bed one day in the Land of the Free and Home of the Brave and woke up in Nazi Germany. Readers, watch the videos and decide on your own without threats what to do about your health, remember the Democrats like to say, “My Body, My Choice?” Well tell them that when you choose to openly resist, or get the jab it’s your life. ~~ Publius Jr.
SCIENCE
Indy100

NHS doctors use TikTok in ‘powerhouse effort’ to encourage Covid vaccine take-up

Two NHS doctors on the front line in the fight against Covid-19 have taken to TikTok to encourage people to get vaccinated.Dr Karan Raj, a surgeon with 4.3 million followers, and Dr Emeka Okorocha, who works in accident and emergency medicine and has 242,000 followers, swapped their NHS wards to spend Saturday morning answering questions, in person and online, at a pop-up vaccination centre in an east London shopping centre.Dr Raj said it was part of a “powerhouse effort” by the NHS and TikTok to “increase the uptake of vaccines in pretty much everyone”.As the queue grew for people getting...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

‘Saved from a horrible fate’: Legal heroin prescribed to hundreds of UK drug users, figures reveal

Hundreds of people addicted to heroin in the UK are benefitting from a free legal supply of the drug, new figures show.The Independent can reveal that 280 people received a prescription for diamorphine – medical-grade heroin – in 2017-18, via a freedom of information request to Public Health England (PHE) by Release, a drugs charity offering legal advice and support.Under PHE guidelines, diamorphine is usually offered as a last resort after other forms of treatment, such as methadone and buprenorphine, have proven unsuccessful. “I’ve seen firsthand how diamorphine could help people recover to the point where they were able to...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy