Dad’s tears murdered daughter “a piece at a time” as the “mother of all diseases.”

By John Edwards
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDad’s tears murdered daughter “a piece at a time” as the “mother of all diseases.”. The dreadful cancer that devastated his daughter “a small piece at a time,” according to a bereaved father who spoke to The Washington Newsday. Natasha Lynch, Andrew Lynch’s daughter, was working as a holiday representative...

Chattanooga Daily News

Parents charged in death of 5-year-old adopted child, ‘The mother gave four different versions of what led to her daughter’s injuries’

According to the police officials, the 36-year-old adoptive mother is facing charges of first-degree reckless homicide, neglecting a child, chronic neglect of a child, and two counts of obstructing an officer. Her 40-year-old husband was also charged with neglecting a child, chronically neglecting a child, and obstructing an officer. Prosecutors say the couple had been caring for the 5-year-old child since January and formally adopted her in July.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
talesbuzz.com

Pregnant Alabama woman, boyfriend shot dead by ex-husband

A pregnant Alabama woman and her boyfriend were shot dead last week by her ex-husband before he turned the gun on himself in a horrific murder-suicide, police said. Jessica Martin, 35, who was eight months pregnant, was shot when her ex-husband Jeffrey Lynn Martin, 47, stormed into her Phenix City home on Sept. 24.
ALABAMA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Local mother has difficulty locating daughter’s grave at unkept cemetery

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — A local mother spent hours looking for her daughter’s grave at a cemetery that has been plagued with problems. More than a decade ago, Channel 9 reported on Morningside Cemetery in Mount Holly, after someone contacted authorities because they found unearthed human remains at the graveyard. The owner at the time was arrested, but prosecutors eventually dropped the charges. The cemetery eventually went out of business and hasn’t been formally maintained for years.
MOUNT HOLLY, NC
Amy Christie

Mother brought to tears by little boy’s kindness: “It’s your turn now”

A young mother was touched and cried after witnessing how kind a little boy behaved in a restaurant. Sophie Crehan, 24, had taken her kids to have a meal at a restaurant in Haydock, England, on Sunday afternoon as a special treat. What she didn’t imagine was how well that day would turn out and the lovely memories that will stay for a long time to come.
mynews4.com

Mother caravans across country to find daughter's killer

RENO, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — In light of recent missing person's cases, a lot of attention has been directed to cold cases across the country. One mother is going the extra mile to spread awareness. Dr. Maggie Zingman is preparing for her 22nd cross-country road trip. She...
RENO, NV
933kwto.com

Mother & Daughter To Appear In Court

A mother and daughter from Rogersville accused of illegally operating a daycare, where a baby died, will be back in a Greene County courtroom today. Cheri Beason and Danielle Gerdes are facing 34 criminal charges of felony child abuse and neglect. Four month old Brynlee Jones died from what investigators...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Woman Accused of Throwing a Dog to Its Death Is Mowed Down in Hit-and-Run

A California woman who gained notoriety in 2018 after she was convicted of tossing a Chihuahua from the seventh floor of a parking garage has been struck and killed in a hit-and-run, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Wakeen Best, who was convicted of animal cruelty in the dog’s death only to later see a state appeals court overturn her conviction, was hit late last month while crossing an intersection in Sacramento County, authorities said. “She had a very tough life. What a tragic coda,” public defender Alexandra Pray, who represented Best in the trial, told the Chronicle. No further information on the hit-and-run has been released, and police have not said if they believe it could have been connected to the animal-cruelty case. Best made headlines in San Francisco in February 2018 when police said she took a Chihuahua out of a vehicle in a parking garage and tossed it to its death. Her conviction in the case was later thrown out when the appeals court found she had unfairly been denied permission to represent herself in court.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
International Business Times

Father Allegedly Punches 10-Month-Old Baby In Front Of Mother; Child Found Dead Next Morning

A 10-month-old baby in South Africa died after being allegedly assaulted by his father because he would not stop crying. The incident took place Tuesday in Bethelsdorp, a town in the Eastern Cape Province. The police said Wednesday the baby and his mother had visited the father's home in Langdon Street, during which the child was reportedly crying continuously. This irritated the father, who, in a fit of rage, hit the baby's face with his fists.
PUBLIC SAFETY
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
Upworthy

Her Baby Had A Secret. She Learned It On The Day She Died.

Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defect, affecting 1 in 110 babies. Many of them don't show up on an ultrasound. Pulse ox screening could help doctors discover and repair heart defects before they turn deadly. Sounds like a good idea to me. Warning: This is the tragic story of a baby who died. It includes an image of her shortly before her death.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
International Business Times

4-Year-Old Child Mauled To Death By Pet Dog In Front Of Relatives At Home

A 4-year-old boy's visit to his grandmother's house turned out to be a tragic incident when the child was mauled to death by a pet dog. The deadly attack took place Sunday in Tacarigua, a town in the East-West Corridor of Trinidad and Tobago. The child, identified as Amaziah Lewis,...
PETS
850wftl.com

Woman sacrifices herself to save dog from alligator

A 74-year-old woman say she was bitten by an alligator while trying to save her dog. The incident occurred at Burt Aaronson Park west of Boca Raton, on August 24th. Suzan Marciano says she took her dog Nalu, to the park for a walk around 6:30 p.m. and at some point during the walk, she let her dog off of the leash.
BOCA RATON, FL
International Business Times

Young Dad Caught On CCTV Banging 4-Year-Old Son On Floor; Child Dies

A 23-year-old man in the Indian state of Maharashtra was arrested after he was caught on security cameras killing his 4-year-old son by throwing him on a train station’s platform, police said Tuesday. The man, identified as Shakkalsing Pawar, lifted his son, Prashant, and threw him on the floor of...
WORLD
The Independent

Man stabbed woman in supermarket with syringe filled with semen

A man has been jailed for 10 years after he stabbed a woman with a syringe filled with his semen in a supermarket.Thomas Byron Stemen, of Maryland, America, was caught on CCTV stabbing Katie Peters with a syringe on 18 February 2020.He told the victim: “I know, it feels like a bee sting, doesn’t it?” as he injected her in her buttocks.At the time, Ms Peters told Fox5 that she had “no idea” what was in the syringe. “It could be rat poison, HIV, trucks, I don’t know what’s in that needle,” she said. “Trucks” can be used as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Tyla

Gabby Petito's Chilling Last Text Message To Mum Revealed

The last text message sent by missing blogger Gabby Petito to her mum has been unsealed. Gabby has been missing since since 27th August after embarking on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. The Florida resident was reported missing two weeks later on 11th September. According to a...
CELEBRITIES

