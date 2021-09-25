Google Maps catches a man ‘doing a poo’ on a car roof and it is truly a sight to behold
An eagle-eyed internet user has spotted what appears to be someone doing a poo on a Google Maps still and we just feel sorry for the person who was caught short, if they were. The still, which shows a woman and a child standing close to a car which a man is squatting on top off, was posted on Reddit, accompanied with the sympathetic caption: “Aww no, Daddy’s doing doo-doo on the car roof again.”districtchronicles.com
