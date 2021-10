With the NBA celebrating its 75th anniversary this season, the league is looking to reward fans in a big way. As far as the in-season activations go, there is still a lot that needs to be figured out. When it comes to sneakers, however, the NBA is looking to do big things alongside Nike. We have seen some Nike Dunk Low colorways get teased, and now, we are seeing some cool Air Force 1s get some shine as well.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO