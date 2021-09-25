CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myanmar Monks March Against Military Junta

By AFP News
 8 days ago
Scores of pro-democracy Buddhist monks took to the streets of Myanmar's second-biggest city Saturday, rallying against the military coup in demonstrations that coincided with the 14th anniversary of previous clergy-led mass protests. Myanmar has been in turmoil and its economy paralysed since February when the military ousted Aung San Suu...

