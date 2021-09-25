CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Barcelona considering Roberto Martinez as next head coach

By FourFourTwo Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarcelona are reportedly interested in replacing head coach Ronald Koeman with Roberto Martinez. Barca are said to be ready to sack Koeman after a miserable start to 2021/22. Martinez has been in charge of the Belgium national team for the last five years, taking them to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

www.fourfourtwo.com

chatsports.com

Roberto Martinez will be Barca’s priority upon sacking Koeman - report

Barcelona are preparing to sack Ronald Koeman and the only thing holding them back is the timing, according to Goal. The report details how Barcelona are planning on letting the Dutchman go during the next international break. The Catalans play Cadiz, Levante, Benfica, and Atletico Madrid before the season pauses...
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Barcelona considering replacing Ronald Koeman - reports

Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman has said that he doesn't know what the future holds for him, amid reports that his job could be on the line. The Dutchman has remained in charge at Camp Nou - where he spent six years as a player - after a tumultuous summer in which the true extent of Barca's financial problems became clear - as Lionel Messi departed for PSG at the end of his contract.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Barcelona coach Koeman: To play, Puig needs to improve

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has explained the lack of action seen by Riqui Puig this season. Puig hasn't seen any action so far this season, though did feature in preseason. So far this term, Koeman has opted for other young players, meaning Puig hasn't played a single minute thus far, and he expects far more from him.
SOCCER
Martin Braithwaite
Ronald Koeman
Jordi Cruyff
Lionel Messi
Joan Laporta
Jordi Alba
Sportsnet.ca

Barcelona coach Koeman surprises with statement, calls for patience

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman surprised journalists at a news conference on Wednesday by reading a prepared statement that called for patience and practically dismissed the team's chances of achieving any significant results this season. Barcelona has made a sluggish start to the campaign following Lionel Messi's departure...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Barcelona coach Koeman and De Jong cop suspensions

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has been given a two-match ban for his dismissal in Thursday's 0-0 draw at Cadiz. It will mean that Koeman will not be in the dugout when Barcelona face both Levante and Atletico Madrid. The Committee also turned down Barcelona's appeals for a second yellow card...
SOCCER
Derrick

Laporta says Koeman will keep job as Barcelona coach

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona’s club president quashed reports of the imminent firing of Ronald Koeman on Saturday when he said that the Dutch coach will keep his job. “Koeman will continue being the coach of Barcelona,” Joan Laporta said hours before Barcelona’s match at Atlético Madrid that many reports in the Spanish media speculated could be Koeman's last.
SOCCER
#Barcelona#Catalonia#European#Bayern Munich#Dutchman
goal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Klopp on Barcelona shortlist

Spurs 'keep tabs on Pochettino with Nuno future uncertain' (Football Insider) Van de Beek to make another attempt to leave Man Utd (Daily Mail) Roberto Martinez says he has still not been contacted by Barcelona over the manager's job - but has not ruled out taking the job if it is offered.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

PSG's dominance makes Messi a pure luxury in Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain are already surging clear towards the Ligue 1 title in France even as Lionel Messi has so far been held back for the Champions League, in which he got his first goal for his new club in midweek. Messi's majestic strike sealed a 2-0 win over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City that sent out a statement to the rest of Europe, PSG confirming that they are leading contenders to go all the way in the Champions League. That is why they signed Messi, as they look to win the European Cup for the first time, and that is why Messi came to Paris following his departure from Barcelona, convinced that the Qatar-owned club offered him the best chance to get his hands on a trophy that has eluded him since 2015. It was just the third time the 34-year-old Argentine had started alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the PSG attack since he made his debut off the bench in a 2-0 Ligue 1 win at Reims in late August.
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Sergi Roberto: Barcelona have to fight for the title

Sergi Roberto says Barcelona have to fight for the title and must start winning games after dropping points again in La Liga on Thursday night at Cadiz. The Catalan giants were held to a goalless draw and once again found it tough going, particularly after losing Frenkie de Jong to a red card in the second half.
SOCCER
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
FIFA
AFP

Barcelona thumped and Chelsea beaten as Ronaldo rescues Man Utd

Barcelona plunged even further into crisis on Wednesday with a thumping Champions League defeat at Benfica while holders Chelsea were beaten by Juventus but Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed a precious last-gasp winner for Manchester United. Barcelona's defeat leaves Koeman -- who took Benfica to the Champions League quarter-finals in 2006 -- in an even more fragile position.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

INSIDER: Athletic Bilbao coach Marcelino wanted by Barcelona

Athletic Bilbao coach Marcelino is under consideration at Barcelona to replace Ronald Koeman. That's according to Okdiario's chief football pundit Eduardo Inda, while speaking on El Chiringuito. "Candidate A is Xavi Hernández, but there is someone covered. It would be for next season because he has a current contract with...
SOCCER
The Independent

Football rumours: Jurgen Klopp and Edinson Cavani to head to Spain?

What the papers sayEdinson Cavani could be a target for Real Madrid, Spain’s El Nacional reports. The 34-year-old Manchester United and Uruguay striker has been the subject of strong transfer speculation since the return to the Red Devils of Cristiano Ronaldo. Real are the latest to express interest, with El Nacional reporting a possible loan deal in the January transfer window.Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been linked to the possibility of taking over as Barcelona manager if Ronald Koeman departs the club, El Nacional reports from Spain Koeman has come under immense pressure amid Barcelona’s flagging fortunes, and Klopp...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

River Plate coach Marcelo Gallardo contacted by Barcelona

River Plate coach Marcelo Gallardo has been contacted by Barcelona about replacing Ronald Koeman as head coach. The Argentine is viewed as one of the options to succeed the Dutchman, along with Andrea Pirlo, Roberto Martinez and Xavi Hernandez. According to RAC1, however, Gallardo has already turned down Barcelona's offer...
SOCCER

