CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bengals Wary Of Minkah Fitzpatrick: ‘He’s Not Always Where You Expect Him To Be’

By Matthew Marczi
Steelers Depot
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick, regardless of what Pro Football Focus might have to say, is one of the best safeties in the game. Teams would be wise not to judge the Steelers’ defense by what the outlet might grade an All-Pro on a weekly basis. The Cincinnati Bengals do not, and quarterback Joe Burrow and head coach Zac Taylor understand that they must know where he is on the field at all times.

steelersdepot.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Le’Veon Bell News

Le’Veon Bell might be on the verge of joining an NFL roster for the 2021 season. According to the NFL’s workout list, the Baltimore Ravens had the veteran free agent running back in for a try-out on Monday. Bell was one of two running backs who worked out for the...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Mike Hilton Says Steelers Biggest Trash Talkers Are T.J. Watt, Chase Claypool

Who is the best trash talker on both sides of the football for the Pittsburgh Steelers right now? Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton answered those questions on Tuesday during his media session ahead of his team’s Week 3 road game at Heinz Field. One of Hilton’s answers might just surprise you.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Buy Or Sell: Steelers Should Cut Back On Minkah Fitzpatrick’s Slot Snaps

The regular season marks the culmination of an extensive investigation into who your team will be that year. By this point, you’ve gone through free agency, the draft, training camp, and the preseason. You feel good in your decisions insofar as you can create clarity without having played meaningful games. But there are still plenty of uncertainties that remain, whether at the start of the regular season or the end, and new ones continually develop over time.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zac Taylor
Steelers Depot

Ike Taylor Explains How Raiders Used Minkah Fitzpatrick’s Strengths Against Him On 61-Yard TD

The pivotal moment in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ loss to the Las Vegas Raiders came around midway in the third quarter. Pittsburgh, the home team, had just gotten the score differential down to two points, thanks to a nifty catch and run from running back Najee Harris, but the defense allowed Las Vegas back into the control position, seizing all of the momentum with a deflating 61-yard dagger score from quarterback Derek Carr to wide receiver Henry Ruggs III.
NFL
hypefresh.co

Pittsburgh Steelers Minkah Fitzpatrick Lands 52 On NFL Top 100 List

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick lands 52 on NFL’s top 100 list. This is his second consecutive year making this list. Last season, he checked in at number 35 overall on the top 100 list. Since joining the Steelers, he has been a two-time All-pro, pro-bowler, and top 100 list recipient. In the 2020 season, Fitzpatrick was the highest-graded Safeties in the red-zone last season, per PFF.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Pro Football Focus#The Cincinnati Bengals
Steelers Depot

Jaguars Vs. Bengals Week 4 Thursday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Are you ready for some Thursday night football? I know I am. The Jacksonville Jaguars and the Cincinnati Bengals will kickoff Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season Thursday night and it’s a game that will includes rookie Trevor Lawrence facing Joe Burrow. The Bengals have a chance to stay atop the AFC North with a win Thursday night just one week after moving to 2-1 on the season after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Who Is In The Steelers’ Booth?

It’s not often we get a look inside the Pittsburgh Steelers’ booth. The guys who are tucked away upstairs watching the game, away the core of the coaching staff – like Mike Tomlin, for example. But we got a look at it during Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals when the CBS crew cut to a shot of the team’s booth.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Buy Or Sell: QB ‘Succession Plans’ Are An Overrated Waste Of Resources

The regular season marks the culmination of an extensive investigation into who your team will be that year. By this point, you’ve gone through free agency, the draft, training camp, and the preseason. You feel good in your decisions insofar as you can create clarity without having played meaningful games. But there are still plenty of uncertainties that remain, whether at the start of the regular season or the end, and new ones continually develop over time.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Steelers Depot

Steelers’ Offense Has ‘Hopefully’ Improved Upon Self-Inflicted Mistakes

It was a common sight for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense Sunday at Heinz Field against the Cincinnati Bengals: flags pre-snap, flags post-snap wiping out good gains, and general sloppiness leading to the Steelers playing from behind the sticks offensively in a 24-10 loss at home. Following a strong first week...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Keith Butler Still Unsure When DE Stephon Tuitt Might Be Ready: ‘I’ll Be Glad When He Gets Back’

The Pittsburgh Steelers could certainly use defensive end Stephon Tuitt back on the field on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, but it’s not looking like that will happen. Tuitt, who is still currently on the Steelers Reserve/Injured list, did not resume practicing on Wednesday even though he is now eligible to do so. With Tuitt’s 21-day window not being opened on Wednesday, Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler was asked on Thursday if Tuitt is close to returning to action.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Cam Heyward Says Steelers Must Improve Run Defense

When it comes to issues on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense, the recent focus has revolved around two parts. A lack of pressure and big plays. Two things that often go hand-in-hand. In Sunday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh’s sack streak snapped and they allowed another chunk play, Ja’Marr Chase’s 34-yard TD at the end of the half. But their run defense was equally as shaky, allowing Joe Mixon and the Bengals’ offense to stay on schedule and rarely throw in the second half.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Steelers, Packers fans were so upset with CBS over TV decision

CBS upset a large number of NFL fans on Sunday with their decision in the afternoon. CBS’ national game for the second wave of games in Week 4 was Pittsburgh at Green Bay. Both of those teams have huge fan bases, and there is also a good deal of national interest in a game between the well-known teams and quarterbacks.
NFL
Steelers Depot

2021 Stock Watch – T Zach Banner – Stock Up

Now that the regular season has begun, following yet another year of disappointment, a fourth consecutive season with no postseason victories, it’s time to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand. Specifically where Steelers players stand individually based on what we have seen and are seeing over the course of the offseason and the regular season as it plays out. We will also be reviewing players based on their previous season and their prospects for the future. A stock evaluation can take a couple of different approaches and I’ll try to make clear my reasoning. In some cases, it will be based on more long-term trends. In other instances, it will be a direct response to something that just happened. Because of this, we can and will see a player more than once over the course of the season as we move forward.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Steelers Depot

ESPN Analyst, Former NFL OL Believes Ben Roethlisberger Is ‘Washed’

Damien Woody, an ESPN analyst and former NFL offensive lineman with the New England Patriots and New York Jets, believes that’s the case after watching the Pittsburgh Steelers offense struggle mightily early in the 2021 season, especially coming off of a Week 3 performance against the Cincinnati Bengals in which the Steelers threw the football 58 times and put up just 10 points.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Steelers Film Room: LB Devin Bush Uninspiring In Return Against The Bengals

After a groin injury kept LB Devin Bush from playing in the Steelers Week 2 loss at home against the Las Vegas Raiders, it was a sigh of relief to have both he and CB Joe Haden cleared to play against the Bengals. The defense was still short-handed with the likes of T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith out with their own groin injuries as well as DL Carlos Davis with a knee and Tyson Alualu suffering a factored ankle that put in on the IR. Those losses were noticeable on Sunday as the Steelers defensive front had trouble stopping the run game and establishing the LOS.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy