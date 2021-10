Nine games left for the D-backs, and six are against the teams currently battling fiercely for the NL West title. Just one game separates the Giants and Dodgers, with nine to play. It has been a long time since the division has been this close at the end of play on September 23. For comparison, on the same date in the last full season (2019), the Dodgers were 201⁄2 games up on the second-placed team - who were the Diamondbacks. 2018 was almost there, with Colorado 11⁄2 games back of Los Angeles. But to find anything as tight as this, you have to go back to September 23, 2010, when the Giants were half a game ahead of the Padres. San Diego could only go 5-5 down the stretch, and missed even the wild-card.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO