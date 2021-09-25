The Patriots have the answers to fix their NFL worst red-zone offense
FOXBORO — It’s been almost three years since the Patriots fielded an average red-zone offense. So far this season, the Pats rank dead last in red zone efficiency, scoring touchdowns on 28.6% of their possessions. Last year, they completed seven touchdown passes inside their opponents’ 20-yard line, fewest in the league, and ranked 24th in red-zone scoring overall. With Tom Brady in 2019, they ranked one spot worse.www.bostonherald.com
