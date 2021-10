PHILADELPHIA – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts saw the overload blitz coming, pointing out the red and white Kansas City Chiefs jerseys moving near the defensive line. Even though he tried to change the protections, it did not matter. Chiefs defenders breached the Eagles’ offensive line after a few seconds, forcing Hurts to scramble, and at one point, do a complete 360-degree turn in the pocket to keep the play alive. Once Hurts regained his bearings and got his eyes back downfield, and picked up seven yards.

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO