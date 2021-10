BOSTON — Chris Sale topped out at 96.8 mph with his fastball in the Red Sox’s 12-5 victory over the Mets on Wednesday. “I think that’s something that’s still kind of building,” Sale said about velocity. “I don’t really rely on it as much as I used to. And I really don’t put as much into it. If it’s there, it’s there. If it’s not, I’ll find a way. Yeah, it’s something I would progressively like to uptick. But I’ll play the cards I’m dealt. So on a given day if I’ve got it, I’ve got it. If not, I’ll find a way.”

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO