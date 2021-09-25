Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Achieves 30-30 season

Austin Wynns’ voice lowered as he said the word, the one that summarized Trey Mancini’s 2020, that hovered over his 2021 return, that in some ways will accompany him the rest of his life. Cancer. “I don’t even want to say it,” the Orioles’ catcher murmured. But as much as that word has encircled Mancini since a malignant tumor was discovered in his colon almost 19 months ago, Wynns is among ...

