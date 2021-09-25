CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Achieves 30-30 season

CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Mullins went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a pair of walks in Friday's 8-5 loss to Texas. With his second-inning homer, Mullins recorded the first 30-30 season in Orioles history. The outfielder has been a revelation this year, maintaining an excellent .300/.370/.536 slash line with 59 RBI and 89 runs scored in addition to his homers and stolen bases. The 26-year-old will look to keep up his solid play over the last week-plus of the season.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Orioles star Cedric Mullins carries rare MVP candidacy for a 100-loss team: ‘What Cedric’s done is special’

PHILADELPHIA — On Monday morning, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde texted Cedric Mullins and told his All-Star center fielder to come to Citizens Bank Park late. Mullins was getting a day out of the lineup, and Hyde didn’t want him taking batting practice, either. He delivered a message he once did to high-impact players when he was a member of the Chicago Cubs’ coaching staff.
MLB
masnsports.com

Mullins goes 30/30, Elias on MASN and more

What a moment for center fielder Cedric Mullins last night as he became the Orioles’ first player to hit 30 or more homers while stealing 30 or more bases in a single season. His three-run shot in the second inning was an important homer too, a three-run shot that fans...
MLB
Yardbarker

Mullins joins 30-30 club with his 30th home run

Cedric Mullins joined the 30-30 club when he hit his 30th home run of the season with two men on with in the bottom of the second in the Orioles’ game against the Texas Rangers on Friday night. Mullins, who hadn’t hit a home run since September 11th, hit a...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Camden Chat

Saturday Bird Droppings: Where we are still in awe of Cedric Mullins

This has been said a million times, and it deserves to be said a million more: Cedric Mullins has had a ridiculous season. The Orioles’ centerfield reached the 30/30 mark during Friday night’s loss to the Rangers. He is the first player in franchise history to put on this sort of display of power and speed in a single year.
MLB
MLB

Mullins 1st Oriole in 30-30 club: 'It's surreal'

Cedric Mullins’ surprise, superlative breakout season now also ranks historic. Not until Friday had an Oriole player hit 30 home runs and stolen 30 bases in the same season, throughout 67 years of O’s baseball in Baltimore. In that respect, Mullins now stands alone. He earned the distinction with his...
MLB
cbslocal.com

Mullins Gets To 30-30, But Orioles Fall To Rangers, 8-5

BALTIMORE (AP) — Adolis García hit a go-ahead two-run double in a five-run ninth inning and the Texas Rangers snapped a five-game losing streak with 8-5 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night. Baltimore centerfielder Cedric Mullins became the first player in Orioles history to hit 30 home runs...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Person
Slash
Yardbarker

It’s unanimous! Mullins is ‘Most Valuable Oriole’ award winner

Cedric Mullins is the unanimous winner of the “Most Valuable Oriole.” Mullins, who became the first Oriole to hit 30 home runs and steal 30 bases in the same season, has had a breakout year, hitting .297 with 173 hits, driving in 59 runs along with those 30 homers and 30 stolen bases and an .897 OPS.
MLB
MLB

30-30 man Mullins an easy pick for O's MVP

Cedric Mullins’ sensational, historic breakout season now has some hardware. The Orioles announced Wednesday that Mullins is the recipient of the 2021 Louis M. Hatter Most Valuable Oriole Award, as voted by members of the local media. It’s the first such distinction for Mullins, who on Friday achieved the first...
MLB
numberfire.com

Baltimore's Cedric Mullins resting on Saturday evening

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Texas Rangers. Mullins will sit against the Rangers after Ryan McKenna was shifted to center and Anthony Santander was picked as Saturday's starting right fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 464 batted balls this season, Mullins has...
MLB
Yardbarker

Watch: Orioles' Cedric Mullins called out by umpire Manny Gonzalez on awful third strike

Cedric Mullins had a rough night at the plate on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox. Umpire Manny Gonzalez didn’t exactly help him out. Mullins, who is having a 30/30 season for the Baltimore Orioles, went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. He punched out three times against Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta, including once in the bottom of the third with two runners on.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles
The Baltimore Sun

Trey Mancini is more than MLB’s ‘face of cancer.’ The Orioles star looks forward to proving it in seasons to come.

Austin Wynns’ voice lowered as he said the word, the one that summarized Trey Mancini’s 2020, that hovered over his 2021 return, that in some ways will accompany him the rest of his life. Cancer. “I don’t even want to say it,” the Orioles’ catcher murmured. But as much as that word has encircled Mancini since a malignant tumor was discovered in his colon almost 19 months ago, Wynns is among ...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Shohei Ohtani ties Sammy Sosa for dubious MLB record

After getting his 45th home run in a 10-5 loss to the Houston Astros last night, Shohei Ohtani joins Sammy Sosa for an unfavorable record. All season long, the Los Angeles Angels superstar hitter and pitcher, Shohei Ohtani, has amazed fans and baseball pundits alike with his awestriking home runs and dazzling pitching.
MLB
Golf Digest

Former Cubs pitcher takes off his shirt, throws rosin bag at umpire, has all-time KBO meltdown

We’ve seen some amusing bust-ups and dust-ups relating to the MLB’s new foreign substance checks this season. Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo threatened to get naked. Lance Lynn threw his belt at an umpire. Nothing on the level of George Brett popping his top after getting tossed for pine tar, but still pretty fun. None of those, uh, let’s call them enthusiastic exchanges, however, can compare to the tantrum former Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery threw in the KBO on Friday, bull rushing an umpire and beaning him with a rosin bag before ripping his shirt off and storming from the premises. Behold the insanity ...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy