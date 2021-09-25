Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Achieves 30-30 season
Mullins went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a pair of walks in Friday's 8-5 loss to Texas. With his second-inning homer, Mullins recorded the first 30-30 season in Orioles history. The outfielder has been a revelation this year, maintaining an excellent .300/.370/.536 slash line with 59 RBI and 89 runs scored in addition to his homers and stolen bases. The 26-year-old will look to keep up his solid play over the last week-plus of the season.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0