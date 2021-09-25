CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Padres' Reiss Knehr: Handed first loss

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Knehr (1-1) took the loss in Friday's 4-0 defeat against Atlanta, allowing three runs on five hits with one strikeout in four innings. Making his first appearance since Aug. 24, Knehr surrendered three runs in the game's first two innings, which was enough for the loss in a game where San Diego failed to score. The 24-year-old joined the big-league roster as part of doubleheader featuring a resumed game. He may not see another opportunity this season.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Finger Lakes Times

Padres’ first step in depressing final week is loss to Dodgers

LOS ANGELES — The Padres are doing the walk of shame. They laughed and danced and spun the Swagg Chain like it was going to be 1998 (but better). Oh, it was fun for a time. A lot of fun. They even remember some of it. But they made some...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Padres#San Diego#Strikeout#Atlanta#Doubleheader
CBS Sports

Padres' Manny Machado: Homers in loss

Machado went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, a walk and two runs scored in Wednesday's 11-9 loss to the Dodgers. Machado notched a base hit his first time up and followed that with a two-run blast to right center in the third. The Padres have been sliding all month long as they slowly played their way out of playoff contention, though Machado has maintained strong play, as he's slashing .304/.366/.533 with five homers, 17 RBI, 15 runs scored, two steals and 8:10 BB:K over 24 games in September.
MLB
FOX40

Giants miss chance to clinch NL West, fall to Padres in 10th

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants missed a chance to clinch the NL West on their own field, falling to the San Diego Padres 3-2 when Jake Cronenworth hit an RBI double in the 10th inning Saturday. A sellout crowd of 40,760 was ready to celebrate San Francisco’s first division crown since 2012, […]
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX40

Giants clinch share of West, match team mark with 106th win

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants clinched at least a share of their first NL West title since 2012 by matching a franchise record with their 106th win, beating the San Diego Padres 3-0 Friday night before turning their attention to the Dodgers’ game against Milwaukee. Darin Ruf hit a first-inning home run […]
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
MLB
York Dispatch Online

Phillies superstar Bryce Harper gets ripped by one of team's own announcers

Longtime Phillies announcer Larry Andersen has the reputation of telling fans what's on his mind. And Tuesday night, that meant calling out everyone involved with the team, including slugger Bryce Harper. These days, Andersen calls games on the radio only when the team is playing at Citizens Bank Park. So...
MLB
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: Justin Verlander and the one-day retirement package

There’s one common, looming bucket list item of the Detroit Tigers fanbase: seeing fan favorite Justin Verlander don the Olde English D once more. One request I have for when Verlander starts discussing retirement is to offer him a one-day contract so that he can end his career wearing a Detroit Tigers uniform.
MLB
Golf Digest

Former Cubs pitcher takes off his shirt, throws rosin bag at umpire, has all-time KBO meltdown

We’ve seen some amusing bust-ups and dust-ups relating to the MLB’s new foreign substance checks this season. Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo threatened to get naked. Lance Lynn threw his belt at an umpire. Nothing on the level of George Brett popping his top after getting tossed for pine tar, but still pretty fun. None of those, uh, let’s call them enthusiastic exchanges, however, can compare to the tantrum former Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery threw in the KBO on Friday, bull rushing an umpire and beaning him with a rosin bag before ripping his shirt off and storming from the premises. Behold the insanity ...
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals DFA pitcher who talked back to Yadier Molina

It turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch. Daniel Ponce de Leon has been designated for assignment with just two weeks left in the MLB season, making wIt turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch.ay for minor-league pitcher Brandon Waddell, who has been recalled from Triple-A Memphis. Waddell will likely fill a bullpen role.
MLB
FanSided

Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
MLB
KELOLAND TV

Washington boys hand Jefferson its first loss in soccer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Jefferson boys soccer team had started its inaugural season with 8 straight wins entering Tuesday night when they played crosstown rival Washington. Jefferson tallied the game’s first goal, but Washington would even the game just before halftime. The Warriors then scored the go ahead...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy