Padres' Reiss Knehr: Handed first loss
Knehr (1-1) took the loss in Friday's 4-0 defeat against Atlanta, allowing three runs on five hits with one strikeout in four innings. Making his first appearance since Aug. 24, Knehr surrendered three runs in the game's first two innings, which was enough for the loss in a game where San Diego failed to score. The 24-year-old joined the big-league roster as part of doubleheader featuring a resumed game. He may not see another opportunity this season.www.cbssports.com
