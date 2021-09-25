CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Fans seven in win

 8 days ago

Gonsolin (4-1) got the win in Friday's 4-2 victory over Arizona, allowing two runs on three hits with seven strikeouts in five innings. Los Angeles jumped out to an early 3-0 lead and never looked back as Gonsolin permitted just three baserunners en route to his fourth win of the season. Although he hasn't been able to pitch deep into games consistently, the 27-year-old has been effective with an even 3.00 ERA with 60 strikeouts in 51 innings this season.

Dodgers News: Tony Gonsolin Starting Friday Vs. Diamondbacks; Clayton Kershaw Getting Extra Rest

The Los Angeles Dodgers began their final road trip of the regular season by taking two of three games from the Cincinnati Reds before defeating the Colorado Rockies in Tuesday's series opener at Coors Field. Looking ahead to the weekend, the Dodgers will be making their last stop at Chase Field for a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Manager Dave Roberts announced Tony Gonsolin will start in Friday's opener, which pushes Clayton Kershaw back a day.
Tony Gonsolin wears incredible cat-themed cleats during start

The backstory is actually pretty simple. Gonsolin just loves cats. He calls Saturday “Caturday” and wears a cat-themed shirt on Saturdays, even when he pitches. “Every single Saturday is just a day to bring appreciation to cats,” Gonsolin told Oklahoma City Dodgers writer Brian Brown in 2019. “It’s very easy to rhyme ‘cat’ with ‘sat,’ so Caturday just flows easily. It’s just a day to wear a shirt that has a cat on it.”
Tony Gonsolin gets a start in familiar surroundings in Arizona

The Dodgers start a series at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks, so it’s fitting that Tony Gonsolin is on the mound to start the opener on Friday night. Gonsolin has faced the Diamondbacks in eight of his 33 major league appearances, twice as many as any other opponent. Five of his 12 career road starts have been in Phoenix, facing his other seven away foes only once each.
Cardinals DFA pitcher who talked back to Yadier Molina

It turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch. Daniel Ponce de Leon has been designated for assignment with just two weeks left in the MLB season, making wIt turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch.ay for minor-league pitcher Brandon Waddell, who has been recalled from Triple-A Memphis. Waddell will likely fill a bullpen role.
Detroit Tigers: Justin Verlander and the one-day retirement package

There’s one common, looming bucket list item of the Detroit Tigers fanbase: seeing fan favorite Justin Verlander don the Olde English D once more. One request I have for when Verlander starts discussing retirement is to offer him a one-day contract so that he can end his career wearing a Detroit Tigers uniform.
Watch: Dodgers fan fights the police at Dodger Stadium, and it ends really poorly

The Los Angeles Dodgers are fighting the San Francisco Giants for the NL West title and one of their fans is fighting security inside Dodger Stadium. Dodgers fans are dealing with some tough injury news surrounding Clayton Kershaw who had to leave Friday’s start early and his postseason availability is in doubt.
Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
Tony Gonsolin
Phillies superstar Bryce Harper gets ripped by one of team's own announcers

Longtime Phillies announcer Larry Andersen has the reputation of telling fans what's on his mind. And Tuesday night, that meant calling out everyone involved with the team, including slugger Bryce Harper. These days, Andersen calls games on the radio only when the team is playing at Citizens Bank Park. So...
Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Earns win Tuesday

Jansen (3-4) picked up the win against the Rockies on Tuesday, pitching a scoreless ninth inning during which he walked two and struck out one. It wasn't the most efficient of outings for Jansen -- he threw only nine of 20 pitches for strikes and put the winning run in scoring position with a pair of free passes -- but the right-hander was able to keep Colorado off the scoreboard. He earned the victory as a result of Los Angeles tallying one run in the top of the 10th. The veteran closer has notched two wins and 12 saves since the start of August, posting a 1.54 ERA, 0.69 WHIP and 29:8 K:BB across 23.1 innings over that stretch.
#Dodgers
Angels' Jhonathan Diaz: Seven innings in first win

Diaz (1-0) got the win in Saturday's 14-1 rout of Seattle, allowing one run on three hits and a walk with four strikeouts in seven innings. Making his second big league appearance, Diaz took over for an injured Jaime Barria in the third inning and stayed in to pitch the remainder of the game after Los Angeles tallied eight runs in the bottom of the inning to earn his first win. The 25-year-old required just 98 pitched to navigate seven innings and the quality performance may have earned him another opportunity to prove his worth in the season's final week.
Angels star Shohei Ohtani puts final touches on AL MVP resume with latest historic feat

Even with the 2021 MLB regular season now mere days away from coming to a close, Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani is still bolstering his 2021 American League MVP resume. Coming into the Angels’ road game against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday, Ohtani sat at 24 stolen bases on the season, which was already a career-high for him by a considerable amount. The two-way talent recorded the 25th and 26th stolen bases of his season during the contest.
Shorthanded Reds seeking series win vs. Dodgers

The Cincinnati Reds are running out of healthy bodies and chances in their bid for the second wild-card spot in the National League as they host the Los Angeles Dodgers in the rubber game of the series on Sunday afternoon. One day after his return from the 10-day injured list...
Giants' Alex Wood: Fans seven in four innings

Wood allowed two runs on six hits and no walks while striking out seven against Colorado on Friday. He did not factor in the decision. The left-hander was making only his second start since Aug. 26, which explains why he was pulled after just 61 pitches. Though he didn't remain in the game long enough to qualify for the win, Wood looked strong in the outing, giving up a pair of first-inning runs but none thereafter. The veteran hurler will continue to build up his pitch count in anticipation of assuming a key role in the playoffs. Wood's final start of the regular season is likely to come at home against Arizona on Thursday.
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Fans 10 across seven frames

Ohtani got a no-decision in Sunday's 5-1 loss to Seattle, allowing one run on five hits with 10 strikeouts in seven innings. Ohtani shut down Seattle all game and surrendered his lone run on a Jarred Kelenic solo shot in the seventh. Unfortunately, Seattle starter Marco Gonzales matched Ohtani's stellar performance and the Mariners eventually prevailed when the game turned over to the bullpens. The 27-year-old has now gone at least seven innings in three of his last four starts and is demonstrating an increasingly rare skill for pitching deep into games. No announcement has been made regarding whether Ohtani will pitch again this season.
1 week to win the West: Dodgers-Giants FAQ

The rivalry between the Dodgers and Giants is widely considered one of the best in baseball, and perhaps in all of sports. But the rivalry has never seen anything quite like the division race that has unfolded this season. With six games left in the campaign, both the Dodgers and...
