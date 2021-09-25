Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Fans seven in win
Gonsolin (4-1) got the win in Friday's 4-2 victory over Arizona, allowing two runs on three hits with seven strikeouts in five innings. Los Angeles jumped out to an early 3-0 lead and never looked back as Gonsolin permitted just three baserunners en route to his fourth win of the season. Although he hasn't been able to pitch deep into games consistently, the 27-year-old has been effective with an even 3.00 ERA with 60 strikeouts in 51 innings this season.www.cbssports.com
