Pacific Volleyball Wraps Up Opening Weekend of WCC Action at No. 25 San Diego
STOCKTON - The University of the Pacific volleyball team will wrap up the first week of West Coast Conference play on Saturday to face No. 25 San Diego. The contest will mark the second-straight ranked opponent for the Tigers. Thursday night, Pacific dropped a straight-set decision to No. 11 BYU. The Tigers will look to snap a three-game losing streak to a San Diego squad that has won 22 of its last 25 at home.pacifictigers.com
