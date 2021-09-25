Pacific Volleyball Wraps Up Opening Weekend of WCC Action at No. 25 San Diego

LOS ANGELES - The USC women's volleyball team (5-6, 1-1 Pac-12) remains on the road and heads to the Pacific Northwest this weekend. The Women of Troy play nine of their first 13 matches of the season on the road and will face Washington State (8-4, 2-0) on Friday, Oct. 1, at Bohler Gymnasium in Pullman, Wash. The trip to the Palouse will provide a stiff test for the Trojans as the Cougars ride an eight-match winning streak into the meeting. USC then heads to the Emerald City for a match-up with No. 13 Washington (7-3, 0-2) on Sunday, Oct. 3, at Alaska Airlines Arena. Both matches will be shown live on the Pac-12 Networks and are available on the Pac-12 Now app.

