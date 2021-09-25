CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Myanmar monks march against military junta

By STR
AFP
AFP
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bm2qe_0c7hUuqw00
Myanmar's coup has exposed a schism in the monkhood, with some prominent clerics even giving the generals their blessing and others supporting the protesters /AFP

Scores of pro-democracy Buddhist monks took to the streets of Myanmar's second-biggest city Saturday, rallying against the military coup in demonstrations that coincided with the 14th anniversary of previous clergy-led mass protests.

Myanmar has been in turmoil and its economy paralysed since February when the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government, ending a ten-year experiment with democracy.

Around the country an anti-junta resistance has taken root, prompting the military to unleash a brutal crackdown on dissent. More than 1,100 civilians have been killed and 8,400 arrested, according to a local monitoring group.

Historically, monks in predominantly Buddhist Myanmar have been seen as a supreme moral authority, organising communities and at times mobilising opposition to the military regimes. But the coup has exposed a schism in the monkhood, with some prominent clerics giving the generals their blessing and others supporting the protesters.

On Saturday, dozens of monks in their bright orange and crimson robes marched through the streets of Mandalay with flags and banners and threw colourful streamers in the air.

"Monks who love the truth stand on the side of the people," a protest leader told AFP.

The monks chanted for the release of political prisoners including members of Aung San Suu Kyi's political party, which won a landslide in last November's election.

Some monks carried upside down alms bowls -- ordinarily used to collect food donations from the community -- in a symbol of protest to reject the junta regime, which calls itself the State Administration Council.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AhfTM_0c7hUuqw00
Dozens of monks in their bright orange and crimson robes marched through the streets of Mandalay /AFP

"We have to take risks... to protest as we can be arrested or shot at any point. We are not safe to live in our monasteries anymore," a 35-year-old monk told AFP.

In 2007, Buddhist monks led huge demonstrations nationwide against the previous military junta regime -- an uprising that kicked off after a sudden hike in fuel prices.

The "Saffron Revolution" posed a severe legitimacy crisis for the then 35-year-old dictatorship, which responded with brutal crackdowns that killed at least 31 people and saw hundreds of monks defrocked and arrested.

Comments / 0

Related
IBTimes

Thousands Flee Myanmar Town After Clashes With Junta Troops

Thousands have fled a town in west Myanmar after days of fighting between anti-junta dissidents and the military, during which soldiers bombed civilian homes, residents and local media said Wednesday. Myanmar has been in turmoil since Aung San Suu Kyi's government was ousted by the military in February, sparking a...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Myanmar military launches airstrike in Sagaing region amid

Naypyitaw [Myanmar] September 28 (ANI): Myanmar military launched an airstrike on several villages of the Sagaing region after heavy clashes broke out between junta forces and civilians. Thousands of civilians have been displaced due to the airstrikes while several government troops were killed. The intense fighting broke out between junta...
MILITARY
AFP

Family blames Rohingya militants for murder of community leader

The brother of slain Rohingya community leader Mohib Ullah on Thursday blamed militants for murdering him in a Bangladesh refugee camp because of his popularity and rights work. Mohib Ullah had emerged in recent years as one of the most prominent representatives of around 850,000 Rohingya stuck in camps in Bangladesh since fleeing violence in Myanmar in 2017. Unidentified assailants gunned him down late Wednesday, prompting Bangladeshi authorities to deploy hundreds of extra armed police in the camps on Thursday. Up to 25,000 people attended funeral prayers at the main Kutpalong camp on Thursday, police said. Nazir Hossain, a Rohingya leader, said there were 200,000.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
washingtonnewsday.com

Suu Kyi’s Australian adviser appears at Myanmar’s Junta Court.

Suu Kyi’s Australian adviser appears at Myanmar’s Junta Court. According to a lawyer involved in the case, an Australian aide to Myanmar’s deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi appeared in a junta court on Thursday to face immigration and official secrets charges. Following the February 1 coup that deposed Suu...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Evergreen

WSU Myanmar students share personal stories amid military coup

WSU Myanmar students and alumni are urging their family back home to stay hopeful as the Myanmar military coup that started on Feb. 1. continues. Civil engineering major Thaw Zin Naing came to the U.S. in May 2016, in pursuit of a higher education. Now only a year away from graduating, the future of his education is uncertain.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Junta#Myanmar#Military Government#Military Coup#Monks#Buddhist#Mandalay Afp
IBTimes

Myanmar Junta Blames Internet Blackouts On Anti-coup Fighters

Myanmar's junta has denied suspending the internet in conflict-wracked regions, blaming a recent spate of data blackouts on anti-coup protesters who had destroyed military-owned communications towers. The Southeast Asian country has been in chaos since the military toppled Aung San Suu Kyi's government in February, triggering huge democracy protests that...
POLITICS
persecution.org

Oppressive Myanmar Junta Signals Possible Shift in Strategy

09/30/2021 Myanmar (International Christian Concern) – Myanmar’s military junta announced this week that it would begin observing a unilateral ceasefire with ethnic militias beginning Friday, October 1.The ceasefire is planned to last for five months, through the end of February 2022. The announcement said that the ceasefire was a “gesture of goodwill” and an attempt to “[prevent] and control…the coronavirus pandemic.”
WORLD
Reuters

Myanmar military takes responsibility for economic crisis

(Reuters) - Myanmar’s ongoing economic problems were caused by “outside factors” and two waves of COVID-19 infections, but the military government takes full responsibility and is working hard to address them, a spokesman said on Thursday. Speaking after the kyat currency hit new lows this week, the ruling military council’s...
ASIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
Voice of America

Myanmar Junta Comments on American Journalist's Arrest

A Myanmar military spokesperson on Thursday said that jailed American editor Danny Fenster was detained for activities that went beyond journalism. Responding to a question from VOA Burmese, Major General Zaw Min Tun said, "We have to detain him under the present circumstance for the time being." "As for journalists,...
WORLD
AFP

Myanmar junta unlikely to grant regional envoy meeting with Suu Kyi: spokesman

Myanmar's junta has said it was unlikely an ASEAN special envoy tasked with facilitating dialogue in the coup-hit country would be allowed to meet ousted pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations has been under global pressure to help resolve the crisis in member state Myanmar, where more than 1,100 people have been killed in post-coup violence according to a monitoring group. Brunei Second Foreign Minister Erywan Yusof, who was selected as the bloc's envoy in August after lengthy wrangling, has called for full access to all parties when he visits. But a junta spokesman told AFP on Thursday it would be "difficult to allow for meetings with those who are facing trial."
POLITICS
AFP

Militant group accused of Rohingya leader's death blame 'unidentified criminals'

A militant group accused of killing a popular Rohingya leader in a Bangladesh refugee camp said on Friday it was "shocked and saddened" by his death, pointing the finger at "unidentified criminals". "It is time for bringing the criminals to their accountability instead of finger-pointing with baseless and heavy accusations," the statement added.
WORLD
The Independent

Ethiopia's Oromo protest, demand freedom for jailed leaders

Members of Ethiopia’s largest ethnic group, the Oromo protested Saturday against the government and called for the release of jailed opposition figures as they gathered in the capital for their annual Thanksgiving festival of Irreecha.Scores of people in the center of Addis Ababa chanted slogans such as “Down, down Abiy!” a reference to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed after performing ritual ceremonies to mark the end of the rainy season and the beginning of the harvest in Oromia state.They also chanted support for Oromo opposition politician Jawar Mohammed, who was arrested last year following an outbreak of deadly...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Protesters denounce Bosnian Serb leaders, claim corruption

Several thousand people rallied Saturday in Bosnia against the government in Serb-dominated part of the Balkan nation. The protesters accused the ruling party of nationalist leader Milorad Dodik of crime and corruption, including in the procurement of ventilators and other equipment during the coronavirus pandemic. No incidents were reported at the rally held at the central square in the northwest town of Banja Luka. The town’s mayor, Drasko Stanivukovic, who is an opposition leader, said “we are launching a struggle against the private state!” “This is not a protest, this is an uprising!” he said.The opposition in the Serb part of Bosnia have accused the government of curbing media freedoms and democracy in the entity that comprises nearly half of the country. They demanded replacement of the health minister and hospital managers in the entity over alleged corruption. The Bosnian Serb entity, called Republika Srpska, and the Bosniak-Croat one were formed after the 1992-95 war that left more than 100,000 people dead and millions displaced.Dodik has insisted on trying to separate the Serb-run part of Bosnia from the rest of the country. The pro-Russian Serb leader is also a member of the multi-ethnic Bosnian presidency.
PROTESTS
AFP

UN agency for Palestinian refugees needs $800 mn

The UN agency supporting Palestinian refugees announced Friday it was seeking $800 million at a donor conference scheduled for November in Brussels. The funding would allow the agency to keep open the 700 or so schools it managed, catering to 550,000 children, as well as health centers and to provide social welfare to Palestinian refugees and their descendants. 
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Rights groups, US urge full probe of Rohingya leader's death

Rights groups and the U.S. government have called for a full investigation into the killing of a key Rohingya leader who was shot to death in a refugee camp in Bangladesh.Mohibullah, who was known by one name, was shot by unknown attackers late Wednesday at the Kutupalong refugee camp at Ukhiya in Cox’s Bazar district, said Naimul Haque, a commander of the Armed Police Battalion in Cox’s Bazar. No groups claimed responsibility and it was not clear who was behind the attack.Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. was saddened by the murder and praised Mohibullah as a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

AFP

25K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy