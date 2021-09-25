Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra renders leak online

If you’re in the market for a new 5G smartphone, there aren’t a lot of cheap options in the U.S. There are a couple of devices like the OnePlus Nord N200, but they may not be powerful enough for what you want. If you’re looking for a true mid-range 5G smartphone, though, then can’t go wrong with the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G. It’s now on sale in the U.S., available new for $399 on Amazon — a saving of $100, and cheaper than anywhere else you can get it currently. The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G launched in March this year at $499.99, and it’s one of the top U.S. budget 5G options.

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO