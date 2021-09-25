CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra renders leak online

By Aadil Raval
true-tech.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung follows almost the same schedule when it comes to its flagship launches. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is due to arrive early next year and turns out we already have 5K renders for the top-notched Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra thanks to Digit and OnLeaks. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra renders...

true-tech.net

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Best Samsung phones to buy in 2021

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 represent the top end of Samsung's phone line with its latest take on folding phones, while the more traditionally shaped Galaxy S21 Ultra showcases its specs and amazing cameras. But Samsung has always had a wide variety of handsets available, and more affordable phones such as the S20 FE offering great performance at a lower price than those more expensive phones.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Best Buy and T-Mobile join forces for one of the best Samsung Galaxy S21 5G deals ever

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. While T-Mobile has yet to make a lot of noise about its long overdue Best Buy debut, suggesting the brand is not present in many physical stores at the moment, bargain hunters may want to consider the retailer's official website as an alternative to the "Un-carrier" itself or device manufacturers for purchasing a number of popular phones.
CELL PHONES
CNET

iPhone 13 Pro Max vs. iPhone 12 Pro Max: How Apple's latest Pro models stack up

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Apple has taken the wraps off the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone Pro Max, its new luxe smartphones meant to succeed the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The announcement was made at Apple's product launch event on Tuesday, where the company also unveiled the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini. The latest Pro models offer some new design features, including a smaller notch, but the biggest changes include longer battery life, three new cameras, a 120Hz display and a maximum storage capacity of 1TB, which is double the storage in last year's Pro models. If you want specific numbers, scroll down to the bottom of this pace to see a side-by-side specs chart.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Drop Test (Video)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 smartphone launched recently, we previously saw a durability test on the handset and now we have a drop test. Samsung has given the Galaxy Z Fold 3 a number of upgrades over the previous model, it is designed to be more durable, lets find out how it does in the drop test.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ultra#South Korean#Pen
Android Police

I was excited for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3, but then I actually bought one

"Wow! Is that a flipping phone?!" is one of the many exclamations I have heard whenever I've used my Galaxy Z Flip3 in public — “Is that an Apple?” was also one of them. It's quite a marvel, almost too good to be true, and it really is a commendable attempt from Samsung at democratizing the foldable form factor. I had to try one for myself, and it was only when I did that I realized it might not be as practical as it seems.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Report: Samsung Galaxy S becomes the new Note

Earlier today, we saw a concept which suggested that Samsung could re-launch the Galaxy Note series in a foldable format as “Galaxy Flex Note.” Though it seems pretty far-fetched and might be sometime before it’s implemented in a real device, the popular leaker Ice universe has suggested that the Galaxy Note series isn’t dead. The leaker suggests that the “Samsung Galaxy S becomes Note!”
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Huawei
Android Headlines

Samsung Is Not Partnering With Olympus For Galaxy S22 Series

Samsung is not partnering with Olympus, at least not for the Galaxy S22 series. As some of you know, Samsung and Olympus partnership has been rumored since April this year. It has been mentioned a couple of times since then. Samsung is not partnering with Olympus after all. That being...
BUSINESS
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Samsung Galaxy S22+ will boast a 50MP camera system

Another day, another new detail about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series is discovered. Yesterday, battery details were leaked. We said the phones will arrive with lower battery capacity. The Ultra variant can offer 45W charging support. We also know the phones will run on either Exynos 2200 or Snapdragon 898 processor. Camera specs have surfaced including 10x zoom camera, possibly a 200MP camera, and no ToF sensor. Don’t expect an under-display camera tech as the Galaxy S22 won’t implement that yet.
CELL PHONES
Hot Hardware

Galaxy S22 Ultra Pays Homage To Galaxy Note, Rocks Wild Rear Cameras In New Renders

Though we are still quite some time from the launch of any new flagship Galaxy smartphone, some leaks have sprung from the Samsung well. Earlier this week, we heard about the new Galaxy S22 Ultra and how it may take over the role of the Galaxy Note line. Now, we have some renders of this alleged new device, and it looks rather interesting.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Get the mid-range Samsung Galaxy A52 5G for $399.99 ($100 off)

If you’re in the market for a new 5G smartphone, there aren’t a lot of cheap options in the U.S. There are a couple of devices like the OnePlus Nord N200, but they may not be powerful enough for what you want. If you’re looking for a true mid-range 5G smartphone, though, then can’t go wrong with the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G. It’s now on sale in the U.S., available new for $399 on Amazon — a saving of $100, and cheaper than anywhere else you can get it currently. The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G launched in March this year at $499.99, and it’s one of the top U.S. budget 5G options.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

Galaxy S22 and S22+ renders heap on the disappointment

Apple’s hardware event last week sparked some discussion and debate over the company’s perceived lack of innovation this year, but it might not be alone in that regard. At least based on the earliest leaks, Samsung’s next flagship smartphone might also fail expectations of a phenomenal upgrade to the Galaxy S family. While the Galaxy S22 Ultra does seem to fit the bill, rumors about the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ might cause some fans to worry, especially now that unofficial renders are confirming what could be a problem that might afflict the smartphone industry as a whole.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Don’t like the iPhone 13? Samsung Galaxy S21 just got a HUGE Price Cut

It’s the best time of year to upgrade or replace your smartphone. With the arrival of the iPhone 13, we’re seeing some amazing Samsung Galaxy deals, Samsung Galaxy S20 deals, and iPhone deals. AAnd right now, Amazon is offering $150 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, $250 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, and $312 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. These are some of Samsung’s top phones, and some of the deepest discounts of all the smartphone deals out there, for a limited time only.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Samsung may have two Galaxy S22 Ultra designs in development with subtly different looks

According to reports, Samsung is developing two Galaxy S22 Ultra designs. Apparently, one has a uniform body frame and may even have a more straightforward camera design. OnLeaks has already revealed details about the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra courtesy of numerous renders. Based on numerous leaks, Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S22 Ultra as more of a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra successor than one to the Galaxy S21 Ultra. By contrast, the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus will retain the designs of the Galaxy S21 series.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy