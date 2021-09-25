CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Taylor Swift’s re-recorded ‘Wildest Dreams’ out-performs original on UK charts

By Roisin O'Connor
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uezqs_0c7hPaL100

Taylor Swift has outperformed herself on the UK charts with a re-recorded version of her hit song, “Wildest Dreams”.

The pop artist surprise-released the new version of her 1989 single earlier this week. On Friday (24 September), Official Charts confirmed that the song had debuted at No 25, compared to the original’s peak at No 40 in 2015.

Swift has been re-recording all of the albums previously released with her former label, Big Machine Records , after a clause in her old contract that prevented her from doing so expired last year.

She has so-far released a new version of her 2008 album, Fearless, which The Independent praised for “wisely not trying to re-write history”.

She is now planning to release a re-recorded version of Red , the 2012 album that marked her major shift from country to pop music, in November this year.

However, the release of “Wildest Dreams” has some fans speculating whether she will surprise-release 1989 before then.

Elsewhere in the UK Singles Chart, Swift’s close friend Ed Sheeran remains at No 1 for a second week with his latest single, “Shivers”.

Sheeran managed to fight off fierce competition from another friend, Elton John, who sits at No 2 with the Pnau Remix of his Dua Lipa collaboration, “Cold Heart”. This marks John’s highest-charting single as a lead artist since his re-release of “Are You Ready For Love” hit No 1 in 2003.

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Ed Sheeran's 'Shivers' Set to Extend Stay at No. 1 In U.K.

This Friday (Sept. 24), he should extend that lead. Sheeran’s “Shivers” heads-up the First Look chart, which ranks singles based on sales and streaming activity over the first 48 hours in the cycle. “Shivers,” the third track lifted from his forthcoming fourth studio album, = (equals), due out Oct. 29,...
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Shawn Mendes (accidentally) reveals his true feelings about Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Shawn Mendes got caught in a lie that might jeopardize his friendship with Taylor Swift. The “Summer of Love” singer recently sat down for a lie detector test with Vanity Fair in a video published on Monday, September 20. During his time hooked up to the machine, Mendes revealed his true thoughts about fellow celebrities, including John Mayer, Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, and Taylor’s boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Elton John
nova.edu

Re-Recording Your Old Songs: How Taylor Swift is “Shaking Off” Her Old Record Company

On September 17, 2021, Bloomberg News reported that Taylor Swift had released a re-recorded version of the 2014 hit “Wildest Dreams.” 1 She has been doing this to her old recordings since 2020, 2 and all indications point towards her continuing to do so. Many articles written about the subject have focused on why Taylor Swift is “shaking off” her old record company. This post will instead focus on the how.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
wegotthiscovered.com

Why Does Everyone Hate Ed Sheeran?

Seriously, why does everyone hate Ed Sheeran? For the amount of love the English musician receives, he gets just as much disdain on the back end. Over the years he’s received his fair share of angry letters, scathing internet comments, and even a death threat or two. Does he really deserve all of the backlash?
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk Charts#Cold Heart#Official Charts#Big Machine Records#Fearless#Red#Pnau#Dua Lipa
Elle

Shawn Mendes Got Called Out for Lying About Liking Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Joe Alwyn on a Lie Detector Test

Shawn Mendes took a lie detector test for Vanity Fair, and his candid opinion of Taylor Swift’s longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn was truly unexpected—and a little awkward, given that the video was just released publicly. Mendes was asked about his relationship with Swift at the seven-minute mark and how often they text to start. “Yeah, I always am asking her for advice on music,” he said. “Maybe a month ago [is the last time I texted her], so whatever that counts for as still texting.”
MUSIC
WDBO

Taylor Swift - Fans Freak Now That They Can Finally Buy Signed ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version) Albums

Though Fearless (Taylor’s Version) came out in April 9, 2021 as the first of six re-recorded albums Swift plans to release, following the dispute regarding ownership of the masters to her first six studio albums - fans are getting their first taste of signed copies, Taylor announced on Twitter earlier today the CD versions would be signed and available for up to 72 hours (9/22 - 9/23).
MUSIC
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

TikTok gave us ‘Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)’

Taylor Swift is the queen of many things, and she reminds us of how masterful she is at surprising her fans when she released “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)” on Sept. 17. Even though Swifties knew that her next album in her journey of rereleasing her older albums will be “Red (Taylor’s Version),” Swift threw everyone for a loop when she dropped her rerecorded single from her “1989” album. Just four hours after its release, the new single passed the two-million play mark on Spotify, which according to Variety, “easily surpassed the previous records for the most listens to the original version of the song on Spotify in a single day.” So here’s the question all Swifties are asking: Why now?
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thezoereport.com

Rihanna & Taylor Swift's Favorite Red Lipstick Is Getting An Intriguing Update

When it comes to makeup, there’s really nothing as timeless as a red lip. Though a bold statement, it looks incredible on everyone and anyone — so long as you find the exact right shade for your complexion. When MAC’s iconic red lipstick, Ruby Woo, hit the shelves in 1999, it took a lot of the guesswork out of this (oftentimes frustrating) process. The pigmented, matte formula contains blue undertones so it perfectly complements any skin tone, making it one of the most beloved red lipsticks on the market (including among celebrities like Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Rosalía). Over time, the popularity of the cult-favorite lippie has not waned — in fact, MAC sells four Ruby Woo lipsticks every single minute.
MAKEUP
nickiswift.com

Olivia Munn's Joke That Made Taylor Swift Uncomfortable

Just like taxes, celebrity feuds are an inevitable part of life — albeit a far more interesting one. Who among us hasn't hit pause on a workday to scroll through Twitter for some entertainment, courtesy of the latest feuding superstars? But when it comes to drama, there's one long-lasting celebrity battle that stands out among the others. Back in 2009, Kanye West infamously interrupted Taylor Swift's acceptance speech at her first-ever VMAs after her song "You Belong With Me" won Best Video by a Female Artist. Stealing her mic (and her thunder) mid-speech, West uttered the immortal words, "Yo, Taylor, I'm really happy for you, Imma let you finish. But Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time!" Cut to Beyoncé's horrified face, as the crowd booed West and Swift stood awkwardly onstage. It was a moment that no one would ever forget.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Taylor Swift is guest of honor at Lena Dunham’s wedding to Luis Felber

It was a “Girls” weekend like no other. Taylor Swift was the guest of honor this weekend at the secret London wedding of her celebrity bestie, Lena Dunham, who tied the knot with musician Luis Felber, sources exclusively told Page Six. The “Wildest Dreams” singer didn’t perform at the intimate...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber's 'Stay' Returns to No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

The track dipped to No. 2 on the Hot 100 two weeks ago, as BTS' "Butter" returned for a 10th week at the summit, and No. 6 a week ago as Drake blasted in at No. 1 with "Way 2 Sexy," featuring Future and Young Thug, as he claimed a record nine songs in the top 10 simultaneously, including the entire top five, a feat previously achieved only by The Beatles for a week in 1964.
MUSIC
illinoisnewsnow.com

Taylor Swift moves up release date of ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’

Taylor Swift has evidently decided that it’s very important that her new album be available to fans on her favorite day of its release month. Red (Taylor’s Version) was originally scheduled to come out November 19, but since Taylor’s favorite number is 13, she‘s moved the release closer to that day.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

268K+
Followers
117K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy