CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Russian Grand Prix: Heavy rain puts qualifying in doubt as FIA director reveals contingency plan

By Philip Duncan
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iOHmN_0c7hPLIE00

Qualifying for the Russian Grand Prix is in doubt after final practice was cancelled due to bad weather.

The session was due to start at 12pm local time (10am UK), but the running was cancelled following heavy rain in Sochi

Formula One bosses remain hopeful that qualifying, scheduled for 3pm, will be able to go ahead.

However, plans are already in place to stage the action, which determines the grid, on Sunday morning if the rain persists.

FIA race director Michael Masi said: “What we’ve seen is that we will have this level of rain until about 1.30-2pm local time, and then it will decrease in the afternoon.

“The priority from today’s perspective is obviously qualifying.

“But if qualifying is not able to happen today then we will hold it on Sunday.”

Lewis Hamilton heads into the Russian GP five points adrift of championship rival Max Verstappen.

However, Verstappen is set to start from the back of the grid following a penalty for taking on his fourth engine – one more than is permitted for the season.

Comments / 0

Related
racingnews365.com

What time does the F1 Russian Grand Prix start?

Here's everything you need to know about the 2021 Russian Grand Prix weekend schedule, with the race being held over 53 laps of the 5.8-kilometre Sochi Autodrom on Sunday, 26 September 2021. Below, you can find the times for the Friday practice sessions, Saturday's practice and qualifying sessions, as well...
MOTORSPORTS
abc17news.com

Verstappen to start at back of grid for Russian Grand Prix

SOCHI, Russia (AP) — Formula One leader Max Verstappen will start at the back of the grid at the Russian Grand Prix after the team confirmed he will use a new engine and accept the resulting penalty. Verstappen had to go over his allocation of engines for the season because one was damaged when he crashed after a collision with Lewis Hamilton at the British Grand Prix in July. Mercedes set the pace in both practice sessions with Valtteri Bottas first and Hamilton second in each. Rain is likely to affect the schedule for qualifying Saturday.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Metro International

Motor racing-Russian F1 qualifying goes ahead after heavy rain

(Reuters) -Final practice for the Russian Formula One Grand Prix was cancelled due to heavy rain in Sochi on Saturday but conditions improved and qualifying started as scheduled. Race director Michael Masi had said earlier that the session at the Olympic Park could be postponed until Sunday morning if necessary.
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Schedule for the 2021 F1 Russian Grand Prix

Formula 1 in 2021 has produced drama and excitement in abundance. The Russian Grand Prix makes its annual appearance on the F1 calendar this weekend and it could be the best event at Sochi yet. Max Verstappen has a five-point advantage over Lewis Hamilton in the Drivers' Championship after the...
MOTORSPORTS
BBC

Valtteri Bottas tops Russian Grand Prix first practice

Valtteri Bottas led Lewis Hamilton in a Mercedes one-two in first practice at the Russian Grand Prix. He was 0.211 seconds ahead of Hamilton, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen third just 0.016secs behind his title rival, who the Dutchman leads by five points. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who starts at the...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

‘Devastated’ Lando Norris in tears after rain ruins chance of winning Russian Grand Prix

Lando Norris was left in tears after late rain at the Russian Grand Prix cost him his first ever Formula 1 victory.The 21-year-old started on pole position for the first time and, after briefly losing the lead to former team-mate Carlos Sainz, dominated the race and defended well from Lewis Hamilton in faster machinery.But with five laps to go heavy rain started to fall and while every other driver, including Hamilton, pitted for intermediate tyres, Norris opted to stay out on track and attempt to the nurse the car over the finish line.He tiptoed around the track while Hamilton hunted...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Fia#Russian Grand Prix#Formula2
Motorsport.com

2021 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Max Verstappen heads to the 15th round of the season five points clear of Lewis Hamilton after the pair spectacularly collided at Monza a fortnight ago. The stewards deemed Verstappen "predominantly" responsible for the collision and handed him a three-place grid penalty, which will be applied in Russia. In the...
MOTORSPORTS
Fresno Bee

Russian Grand Prix 3rd practice canceled amid heavy rain

Heavy rain caused the third practice session for the Russian Grand Prix to be canceled Saturday and raised doubts over whether qualifying can be held as scheduled. It rained overnight in Sochi and on Saturday morning, with some lightning. The track is laid out on a flat part of the Black Sea coast, making it harder for water to drain away. That causes areas of standing water on the track and low grip. Visibility was expected to be poor because of the dark skies and the spray thrown up by cars.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
Motorsport.com

Grand Prix qualifying results: Norris takes Sochi F1 pole

Norris will start ahead of Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) and George Russell (Williams) after the one-hour qualifying session, which came down to a final-lap shootout for cars on slick tyres as the track dried enough to allow the dry rubber to be faster. Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton will start fourth, but his...
Autosport Online

F1 Russian GP facing Saturday rain disruption, FIA brings forward F3 race

Heavy rain is forecast to hit the Sochi Autodrom throughout Saturday, prompting officials to reschedule the opening F3 race of the weekend in anticipation of the weather. The 20-lap race was originally meant to begin at 8:35am on Saturday in Sochi, but will now take place on Friday evening, starting at 5:25pm local time (3:25pm BST).
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Hamilton storms to 100th Grand Prix win in Russian rain

Lewis Hamilton scored his 100th grand prix victory in a dramatic late-race deluge at the Russian Grand Prix to retake the championship lead from second-placed Max Verstappen. The Briton had been engaged in a battle for the lead with polesitter Lando Norris in the late stages when rain suddenly arrived in Sochi, sprinkling the track with rain and then drenching the circuit in a downpour that turned the race on its head.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

MotoGP Americas Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Six-time MotoGP world champion Marquez swept top spot on both Friday practice sessions at Circuit of the Americas, edging Ducati’s Jack Miller in each session, with the Spaniard’s advantage narrowed to just 0.015s at the end of FP2 by the Australian. After struggling in the damp conditions in the morning...
MOTORSPORTS
AFP

Breen leads as night falls in Finland while Ogier struggles

Craig Breen led Rally Finland on Friday at the end of the first day's racing with Sebastien Ogier, who could clinch an eighth world title this weekend, down in seventh. After winning two earlier stages, Breen was second to Elfyn Evans in the final stage of the day, raced as night fell. "I always questioned what Finland would be like in the dark and now we've felt it and witnessed it," said the Irishman. "It's absolutely incredible. My lights weren't 100 per cent to be honest, I have a bit of work to do on them, but it's just incredible."
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Ashes: Winter series will go ahead, says Australia captain Tim Paine amid travel uncertainty

Australia captain Tim Paine is bullish about the Ashes going ahead this winter – even if England are not at full strength because of some players’ concerns about the Covid-19 restrictions they will face.Paine’s England counterpart Joe Root earlier this week refused to fully commit to the marquee tour until receiving clarity about entry requirements and quarantine and bubble conditions he and his side will face Down Under.Jos Buttler admitted he would not countenance travelling if his family were unable to join him, but Paine insisted the five-Test series, starting in 10 weeks’ time, will proceed as planned, irrespective of...
WORLD
Indy100

In Pictures: Elite athletes and fancy dress runners take part in London Marathon

More than 40,000 people have hit the streets of the UK capital to take part in the London Marathon a year after the event was cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions.Some famous faces were among those taking part in the race.There was a dry start to the race but cloudier skies, sunny spells and brisk winds were expected, according to the Met Office.Last year’s marathon was replaced by a virtual run where participants chose their own route and a further 40,000 participants will earn their medal by taking part in the virtual event this year.Sunday’s outing is the first time the two events will take place simultaneously.Plenty of colour was provided by the participants who opted to run in fancy dress, from cartoon robots to busy bees. Read More Camilla enjoys storytime call from youngsters as she becomes patron of charityYoungest London Marathon runner raising funds for medics who saved her lifeVolunteers prepare for ‘great day’ as essential part of London Marathon
CORONAVIRUS
The Independent

Countdown to Cop26: One month to go

Ahead of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties - known as Cop26 - in Glasgow, we look at statistics showing the world is increasingly becoming warmer. The summit will host 120 heads of state and around 20,000 accredited delegates and will aim to accelerate action to tackle climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Independent

268K+
Followers
117K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy