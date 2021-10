Wale and J. Cole have teamed up for their new collaborative single ‘Poke It Out’, their first release together since 2018. The catchy track is built around an electric bass sample from Q-Tip‘s 1999 single ‘Vivrant Thing’, with upbeat percussion thrown into the mix. It opens with bars from Wale, before Cole joins in with quips of his own. Listen to it below:

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO