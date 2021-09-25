CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvey Elliott's Reaction To His Horrific FIFA 22 Game Face Is Easily The Realest Yet

By Daniel Marland
SPORTbible
SPORTbible
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott has finally seen his game face in FIFA 22 and the youngster didn't hold back. EA Sports' latest title is currently in early access and fans can play 10 hours if they're signed up to the EA Play subscription service. The last few weeks have proven...

www.sportbible.com

