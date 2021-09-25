CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ETFs to Ride the Current Market Rally Post Fed's Meeting

Zacks.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestors have been cheering the Federal Reserve’s decision of not making any immediate move to taper the bond purchasing program and keeping the benchmark interest rates unchanged. The market rally following the Fed’s announcements and easing of China’s property crisis concerns have resulted in the major market indices moving back into the positive territory for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 have risen 0.5% and 0.3%, respectively, for the week. The Nasdaq Composite has also gained 0.06% for the same period.

www.zacks.com

Toni Koraza

Experts Warn: Economic Meltdown is on America's Doorstep

The global economy is connected. Big events blow throughout the world like a monsoon, rising prices, and dropping local businesses like dominos. The economy is a reactionary phenomenon. One event leads to another. In 1929, the overleveraged stock market blew half the world economy to pieces. The world didn't recover for the next 15 years.
Zacks.com

Cotton ETN (BAL) Hits a 52-Week High

BAL - Free Report) is probably a suitable pick for investors looking for momentum. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 48.7% from its 52-week low price of $38.55/share. Let’s take a look at the fund and its near-term outlook to gain an insight into where it might be headed:
Joe Biden
Zacks.com

Take a Look at the Top-Performing Biotech ETFs YTD

MRNA - Free Report) , Pfizer Inc. (. JNJ - Free Report) has been helping control the outbreak. It is worth noting here that the FDA had earlier granted the first full U.S. approval to Pfizer/BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine. According to the FDA, the approval has been provided after evaluating enormous vaccine data covering about 40,000 trial participants and reflecting 91% efficiency in preventing COVID-19 (per a CNBC article).
Zacks.com

Thematic Investing Ideas to Boost Your Portfolio Returns in Q4

Thematic investing continues to increasingly grab investors’ attention. The space is attracting retail and younger investors. Thematic ETFs do not invest in an entire market or single sector but rather in concepts, themes or trends. They allow investors to park their money in innovative industries and technologies as well as smaller companies that traditional GICS sectors do not include, according to a Bloomberg Intelligence (BI) report.
The Independent

Bitcoin price prediction model remains ‘amazingly accurate’ with less than 1% error – and forecasts record end to 2021

The price of bitcoin is less than a few hundred dollars away from a prediction model made more than three months ago.The forecast was made by the pseudonymous Dutch analyst PlanB, who predicted in June that the cryptocurrency would be $43,000 at the end of September. Bitcoin is trading just above $43,150 at the time of writing.Follow all the latest crypto market updates with The Independent’s live blogPlanB has gained a devoted following on social media, gaining more than half a million followers on Twitter in 2021 alone, with one follower recently describing his Stock-to-Flow (S2F) model as “amazingly...
Benzinga

Just How Bad Was September For The Stock Market?

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) finished the month of September down 4.8%. While that’s far from a stock market crash, the September pullback was notable for several reasons. The Numbers: September was not only the worst month of 2021, it was also the worst month for the S&P...
Zacks.com

Russia ETF (ERUS) Hits New 52-Week High

ERUS - Free Report) on radar now. The fund recently hit a new 52-week high. Shares of ERUS are up approximately 61.9% from their 52-week low of $29.65/share. But could there be more gains ahead for this ETF? Let’s take a look at the fund and the near-term outlook to get a better idea of where it might be headed.
Zacks.com

6 S&P 500 ETF Stocks With Double-Digit September Returns

The S&P 500 wrapped up its worst quarter since March 2020 and the first monthly drop since January. After hitting a peak in early September, the U.S. stocks were caught in brutal trading thanks to a string of woes. These included concerns over accelerating coronavirus infections, renewed inflation fears, signs...
Benzinga

Merck Announcement Helps Prompt Positive Pre-Market Price Moves

The new quarter appears to be starting off on a slightly higher note as futures are pointing to a positive opening. Stocks are being helped by the drug company Merck (NYSE: MRK) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics which are partnering on an experimental COVID-19 pill that has new data showing success in helping to prevent high-risk people avoid serious illness and death. Merck was up nearly 8.5% in pre-market trading. The news appeared to bring the futures markets from a negative open to a positive open.
