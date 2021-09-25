ETFs to Ride the Current Market Rally Post Fed's Meeting
Investors have been cheering the Federal Reserve’s decision of not making any immediate move to taper the bond purchasing program and keeping the benchmark interest rates unchanged. The market rally following the Fed’s announcements and easing of China’s property crisis concerns have resulted in the major market indices moving back into the positive territory for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 have risen 0.5% and 0.3%, respectively, for the week. The Nasdaq Composite has also gained 0.06% for the same period.www.zacks.com
