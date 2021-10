Moderate to occasionally breezy trade winds will continue for the first half of the week, with clouds and showers favoring the usual windward and mauka areas. A stationary upper level low several hundred miles to the north will combine with incoming moisture to bring more widespread windward showers, especially for Kauai and Oahu. There may be a stray downpour on Kauai, but the winds will keep clouds and showers from staying in one place for long.

