South Carolina Gamecocks football recruiting is always an important subject on TheBigSpur. It’s even more in focus during a week like this one. On Saturday night, Shane Beamer and the coaching staff are set to host several official and unofficial visitors, as South Carolina takes on Kentucky for the second SEC matchup of the season. It’s the first SEC home game for the Gamecocks in 2021. And it’s the second time since 2019 that prospects can be hosted on game day at Williams-Brice Stadium.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO