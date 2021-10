It’s hard to believe that it’s time to start talking about the South Texas Farm and Ranch Show. Last year, we supplemented the in-person show with a first-of-its-kind, virtual educational show. This year, we are planning an in-person show again. We will be implementing COVID best practices, so if you attend, please do your part. The South Texas Farm and Ranch Show Committee feels strongly that it’s important to bring the agricultural community back together if we can. We have a great show planned for you. This show has been going strong since the 1980s and boldly supports the youth of Victoria and surrounding counties through a scholarship program. Winners will be honored at the luncheon program on Oct. 27.

VICTORIA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO