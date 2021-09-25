CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Maudie Lee Mitchell

Victoria Advocate
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIDFIELD — Maudie Lee Curry Mitchell was born in Webb county Texas to Luke and Louella Curry September 14, 1931 and passed September 11, 2021. Maudie was number seven of eleven children. She is preceded in death of her siblings and oldest son, Burt Linn. She is survived by her husband Duane Mitchell, two sons Larry and Curtis, three grandchildren Duana David [Eddie], Kylun [Victoria] Mitchell, and Mariah [Juan] Flores, three great grandchildren, Krystyn and Kristopher David, and Jaden Flores. Maudie was raised in Primeria, Texas, and attended Wilson track school, and graduated from Harlingen High School. She attended Derms Business in Harlingen, and graduated with a certificate in Business. She married Duane Mitchell in 1950. Maudie traveled all over the eastern part of the US following her husband in the construction business. Maudie retired at the age of 65 from her tax service, and lived in Midfield Texas for the remainder of her life.

www.victoriaadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Victoria Advocate

5 deaths reported in Crossroads

Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county — Oct. 3 As of Saturday, the hospitalization rate for COVID-19 patients in Victoria's trauma service area was 15.6%, according to the state health department. Eight ICU beds were available in the trauma service area, which includes Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca and Victoria counties. Hospitalization data is delayed by one day. County Total (+New) Recovered Deaths (+New) Vaccination Rates Calhoun 3,789 3,659 32 55.76% DeWitt 2,915 (+1) 2,733 78 (+1) 47.52% Goliad 702 655 23 44.14% Jackson 2,720 2,569 48 46.44% Lavaca 3,114 2,991 91 46.60% Matagorda 5,988 (+6) 5,716 146 49.64% Refugio 1,176 1,097 29 57.10% Victoria 12,935 (+1) 12,454 315 (+1) 52.75% Wharton 6,057 (-26) 5,921 162 (+3) 52.71% 9-County Total 39,396 (-38) 37,795 924 (+5) 50.30%
VICTORIA, TX
Smoky Mountain Times

Tradition continues at Mitchell Cemetery Decoration

A group dedicated to maintaining the North Shore cemeteries that are no longer accessible by road, had their monthly decoration this past Saturday for Mitchell Cemetery. The trip began by boat from Cable Cove boat dock near Fontana Village and continued across the lake to an area near Pilkey Creek.
SWAIN COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy