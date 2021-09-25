Maudie Lee Mitchell

MIDFIELD — Maudie Lee Curry Mitchell was born in Webb county Texas to Luke and Louella Curry September 14, 1931 and passed September 11, 2021. Maudie was number seven of eleven children. She is preceded in death of her siblings and oldest son, Burt Linn. She is survived by her husband Duane Mitchell, two sons Larry and Curtis, three grandchildren Duana David [Eddie], Kylun [Victoria] Mitchell, and Mariah [Juan] Flores, three great grandchildren, Krystyn and Kristopher David, and Jaden Flores. Maudie was raised in Primeria, Texas, and attended Wilson track school, and graduated from Harlingen High School. She attended Derms Business in Harlingen, and graduated with a certificate in Business. She married Duane Mitchell in 1950. Maudie traveled all over the eastern part of the US following her husband in the construction business. Maudie retired at the age of 65 from her tax service, and lived in Midfield Texas for the remainder of her life.