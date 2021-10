Michael King, who has plans to turn photos of dogs that visited the Sandwich Transfer Station into a charity calendar, resigned from his job earlier this week. In an interview, King said he resigned after the town's human resources office told him about complaints against him. King, who worked as an attendee at the transfer station, also said his immediate supervisor told him that if he did not cancel his dog calendar project it could cost him his job.

SANDWICH, MA ・ 10 DAYS AGO