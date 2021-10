You know what they say about hindsight, right? It’s 20/20. So why not leverage this incredible ability we have and apply it to the 2021 Texas Rangers?. We can always ask ourselves “what if” when it comes to so many scenarios that could’ve been for the Texas Rangers this season. We’re not saying that if every one of these played out another way, the season would be dramatically different. 2021 was always going to be a tough year for this team due to, well… undergoing a full-scale rebuild.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO