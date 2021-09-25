Best last-minute NFL bets ahead of Week 3

For any additional information on FanDuel Tennessee, click the link. At Lineups.com, we cover all news and updates on FanDuel and sports betting in Tennessee. FanDuel wants to maximize its presence in Tennessee by offering some of the industry’s most competitive new user promotions. Since the beginning of the NFL season, FanDuel has implemented several other new user promotions, including this most recent one in honor of the upcoming game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens. If you bet $5 on either the Chiefs Moneyline or the Ravens Moneyline, and you bet correctly, then you will get $150! This is an incredible promotion that will pay 30/1 odds if you are right! This promotion is live in all states where FanDuel is legal, including Tennessee. The max amount you can bet on this promotion is $5, and you must bet on it before the game starts on Sunday, September 19. The $150 will be paid to you in cash, not site credits, so you can do whatever you wish with that money if you bet the correct Moneyline! To claim this promotion, click our link here and create an account. It is a super quick process that only takes a few minutes to complete. You will then need to make a qualifying deposit into your newly created account. Then, place a wager on either the Chiefs’ Moneyline or Ravens’ Moneyline. If you are correct, you will be paid out within 72 hours of the settlement of the wager! To be eligible, you will need to be at least 21 years old and located in the state of Tennessee. Also, this promotion is only available through the FanDuel Tennessee app, so do not use the desktop site! You will only be eligible for this new user promotion instead of the $1,000 risk-free bet if you choose this one.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO