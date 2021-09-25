Fuoco: Auburndale makes statement with win over Bartow

AUBURNDALE — So maybe Auburndale is the best team in the county after all. The early FHSAA RPI rankings that were released earlier this week had Auburndale the highest ranked Polk County among all classifications. The reality is that it doesn't matter where the Bloodhounds are ranked as long as they keep winning, but their 35-26 victory over a formidable Bartow squad at Bruce Canova Stadium certainly shows that they'll be a force to be reckoned with for the remainder of the season.