A Love of Science and the Excitement of Discovery

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WJZ) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded nearly $1.5 million to Johns Hopkins University for research to help determine the risks to human health along with the environment from pollutants found in biosolids from wastewater treatment. “It is important that municipalities and utilities have the information they need to treat and manage biosolids,” said Wayne Cascio, acting assistant administrator for science in EPA’s Office of Research and Development. “These grants will help us leverage resources and knowledge to ensure the latest science is being used to protect public health and the environment.” The award totals to $1,498,000 and JHU was one of four to receive the support. Michigan State, Virginia Institute of Marine Science and The Water Research Foundation are also a part of the research. For more information, click here.

