CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dayton, OH

A Love of Science and the Excitement of Discovery

udayton.edu
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan W. McEwan is a professor in the Department of Biology and will be installed Oct. 21 as the Dr. Robert J. Schuellein Chair in Biological Sciences. In the Spring of 2022, Professor Albert J. Burky will retire from a career of nearly 50 years of tireless devotion to the University of Dayton mission.

udayton.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
missouri.edu

The art of science

One Mizzou artist and faculty member created a moving tribute to her late father. That work is now at the center of the new Roy Blunt NextGen Precision Health building. Last summer, Katina Bitsicas, an artist and assistant professor of digital storytelling in the School of Visual Studies at the University of Missouri, lost her father to mantle cell lymphoma. It was a death, Bitsicas explained, that didn’t have to happen.
COLUMBIA, MO
societyforscience.org

Science News Launches Century of Science

In celebration of its Centennial year, Science News has launched a new site, Century of Science, which delves into major advances across the sciences that have transformed our understanding of the world and our universe, and our lives. Topics so far include Earth’s history, human origins, the workings of our brains and the vastness of the cosmos — with explorations of the genetic revolution, climate change and other topics still to come.
SCIENCE
Standard Banner

The Miracle of Science

The miracle of modern medicine is a moving descriptor, literally. The anthropologist Margaret Mead is much-credited with saying the first sign of civilization was the discovery of a 15,000-year-old corpse that revealed a femur healed after a break. The implication that someone found a way to set the leg and then stayed with the patient for the sake of protection and provision while the healing happened over time is significant.
SCIENCE
diablomag.com

The Science of Antiaging

When Irina Conboy  was about 5 years old, something began  troubling her. “My grandmother was getting older, and I became very sad,” she says. “I wanted to figure out how that happened.”. Now a research scientist, she partners with her husband, Michael Conboy, Ph.D., to understand the root causes of...
STANFORD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
City
Dayton, OH
Dayton, OH
Education
State
Hawaii State
WJTV.com

BrainStorms: Science with Scottlin – Science or Magic?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Here’s a super cool and easy experiment that may have you question if this science or magic. GRAB YOUR INGREDIENTS: a clear glass/cup of water, copy paper, scissors, a pencil, and some markers. STEP 1: Cut the copy paper into squares. STEP 2: Draw arrows pointing...
JACKSON, MS
Anchorage Daily News

The science of senescence

The glorious paper birch outside the window that has for the past three weeks beamed a sunny glow is losing its luster, one golden coin at a time. The 10,000 solar panels the tree has worn since early spring are releasing their grip without a sound, and spiraling to the forest floor.
SCIENCE
Shelbyville News

Science and Creation

Last week, we talked about some of the mysteries from the early part of Genesis, including the giant Nephilim mentioned in Genesis 6:4. Who were they and where did they come from? Their presence is just one of the many unknowns surrounding the creation story and the early Biblical accounts. Even today, the creation account in Genesis continues to divide believers and non-believers. Scholars and skeptics stand on one side, claiming that science shows our universe to be much older than the Biblical account. To them, man evolved from this primordial condition over millions of years.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resource Management#Biodiversity#Snails#The Department Of Biology#Biological Sciences#The University Of Dayton#Ud#Ecommons
udayton.edu

University awards micro-credentials demonstrating skills employers want

The University of Dayton now awards micro-credentials demonstrating students have the top skills employers say they want: critical thinking, communication, creative problem solving, resilience and more. “Employers value a college degree, but on top of that, they want to know prospective hires can learn from their own successes and failures,...
DAYTON, OH
The Independent

Giant ‘swimming head’ discovered in Canadian Rockies was an early ocean predator

Within the Canadian Rockies, researchers have found fossil fragments of a Titanokorys gainesi - an oddly-shaped, newly discovered sea animal whose head took up almost half of its body.According to a new study, the creature roamed ocean floors 500 million years ago. It measured roughly 1.6 feet, a massive animal relative to other sea creatures at the time which were just a few inches long."The sheer size of this animal is absolutely mind-boggling, this is one of the biggest animals from the Cambrian period ever found," said study author Jean-Bernard Caron, the Royal Ontario Museum’s Richard M. Ivey Curator...
SCIENCE
ncdcr.gov

NC Museum of Natural Sciences Launches Season 2 of ‘Love Nature’ Podcast Sept. 22

The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences announces the second season of its “Love Nature” podcast with New York Times best-selling author, journalist and environmental advocate, Richard Louv, as the first guest on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. The podcast is co-hosted by Museum Director and CEO Eric Dorfman, along with the Museum’s Chief Veterinarian Dan Dombrowski.
MUSEUMS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
hamlineoracle.com

Make room for new discoveries

Every year, students are given the opportunity to participate in Summer Collaborative Undergraduate Research. Students spend 10 weeks of their summer working on a project that they will then present at the Hamline Interdisciplinary Research Symposium during the fall semester. Junior Maddie Sowinski and Sophomore Josh Sedarski are two students...
EDUCATION
edsurge.com

To Get Students Excited About Science, One Teacher is Taking Them Scuba Diving

High school science instructor Veronica Wylie has an idea that will take her students to new heights一or rather, new depths. The Mississippi teacher is tackling the issue of representation in the sciences by earning a diving certification, and she’s working through archaeology and marine life training with her nonprofit partners.
EDUCATION
Interesting Engineering

Something Enormous Just Slammed Into Jupiter

Some planets take a lot of hits for us. Jupiter, the largest gas giant in the solar system, was just slammed by an asteroid, according to an initial tweet from ESA Operations. As the strongest gravitational force next to the sun, this isn't that uncommon. But it serves to remind us that, while the Earth isn't moving in a shooting gallery of apocalyptic asteroids, asteroid detection technology must continue to expand, lest one day we awake to learn it's the last any of us will ever live before an extinction-level impact.
ASTRONOMY
The Guardian

Science Technician

Salary: WA SCP10 £21,322 p.a. pro rata 0.87 (actual salary £18,559.71 p.a) An opportunity to work in the only non-private Academy in London that offers both International Baccalaureate (IB) programmes at KS5. Our School. Westminster Academy is an Outstanding International Business and Enterprise academy serving a multi-ethnic community in Central...
EDUCATION
CBS Baltimore

Johns Hopkins University Receives Nearly $1.5M For Biosolids Research

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WJZ) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded nearly $1.5 million to Johns Hopkins University for research to help determine the risks to human health along with the environment from pollutants found in biosolids from wastewater treatment. “It is important that municipalities and utilities have the information they need to treat and manage biosolids,” said Wayne Cascio, acting assistant administrator for science in EPA’s Office of Research and Development. “These grants will help us leverage resources and knowledge to ensure the latest science is being used to protect public health and the environment.” The award totals to $1,498,000 and JHU was one of four to receive the support.  Michigan State, Virginia Institute of Marine Science and The Water Research Foundation are also a part of the research. For more information, click here.
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy