TOWN OF TICONDEROGA, NEW YORK

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a public hearing will be held by the Town Board of the Town of Ticonderoga on October 14th, 2021 at 6:00p.m. at the Offices of the Town of Ticonderoga, 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, New York, 12883, to discuss a proposed Local Law requesting that the New York Cannabis Control Board prohibit the establishment of any retail dispensary licenses and any on-site consumption licenses in the Town of Ticonderoga. Copies of the proposed local law is available at the Town Hall during regular business hours. All members of the public and interested parties are permitted to appear and be heard.