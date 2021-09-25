Looking Back for Sept. 25: Onekama sees moratorium on Portage Point Inn development

The Onekama Township Planning Commission placed a moratorium on development at the Portage Point Inn at its regular meeting on Sept. 20. Under new business, the commission discussed a special land use permit granted to Northwoods Development, the business owning the Portage Point Inn. After a review of the six-year permit, the commission decided to restrict any further development until the inn’s water and sewer system is given final approval by the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality and the commission has received a final judgement on the Seventh and Ninth Street road ends by the road commission.