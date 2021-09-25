Dillon rallies, rolls past Aynor 33-14

AYNOR, S.C. − Aynor was riding high after running its opening series to perfection and jumping out to an early lead on region foe Dillon. The Blue Jackets drained the bulk of the opening quarter, kept Dillon’s potent offense on the sideline for longer than it hoped and got into the end zone before the Wildcats had ever touched the ball. Moments later, Dillon was forced to punt, putting the ball back into the hands of Aynor and its Hammer offense.