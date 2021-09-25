Student accuses Rowan University officials of harassment, discrimination in federal suit

ST. LOUIS — The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s St. Louis District Office names Dolgencorp as a company in alleged violation of federal law. In a press release, the commission cites Dolgencorp, LLC as violating federal law “by allowing a regional director to harass subordinate district managers based on their age and then fire those who complained about it” which was stated in a lawsuit filed by the commission Thursday, Sept. 30. The release goes on to state that, according to the lawsuit, “from July 2016 until January 2018, a Dollar General regional director in Oklahoma harassed district managers who were in their 50s and older by calling them ‘grumpy old men,’ and telling them he was building ‘a millennial team’ and they needed ‘young blood’ in the stores, threatening them to keep up with the ‘millennial team’ or quit or be fired.” The alleged behavior violates the Age Discrimination in Employment Act, protecting employees who are 40 and older from discrimination and harassment based on age. More information is available on the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity website.

