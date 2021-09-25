CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plattsburgh, NY

GRAPEVINE PROPERTIES, LLC Articles of Org. filed NY

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAPEVINE PROPERTIES, LLC Articles of Org. filed NY Sec. of State (SSNY) 8/27/21. Office in Clinton Co. SSNY desig. agent of LLC whom process may be served. SSNY shall mail process to 120 Court St., Plattsburgh, NY 12901, which is also the principal business location. Purpose: Any lawful purpose. NC-09/25-10/30/2021-6TC-275840.

YESSENIA MEJIA PSYCHOLOGICAL SERVICES, PLLC, a Prof. LLC.

YESSENIA MEJIA PSYCHOLOGICAL SERVICES, PLLC, a Prof. LLC. Arts. of Org. filed with the SSNY on 06/07/2021. Office location: Essex County. SSNY has been designated as agent upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail process to: The LLC, 1 Bridge Street Suite 24, Irvington, NY 10533. Purpose: To Practice The Profession Of Psychology.
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
NOTICE OF FORMATION OF LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY (LLC)

NOTICE OF FORMATION OF LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY (LLC) The name of the Limited Liability Company that was formed is : GAECHTER REALTY, LLC. The Articles of Organization were filed with the Department of State of the State of New York on September 21, 2021. The office of said Limited Liability Company is located in Warren County. The Secretary of State has been designated as agent of the Limited Liability Company upon whom process against said Company may be served and the post office address within the state to which the Secretary of State shall mail a copy of any process is: GAECHTER REALTY, LLC, P.O. Box 123, North Creek, NY 12853.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
RIVER BEND GUN WORKS LLC

NOTICE OF FORMATION of a domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC):. DATE OF FORMATION: The Articles of Organization were filed with the New York State Secretary of State on September 2, 2021. NEW YORK OFFICE LOCATION: Clinton County AGENT FOR PROCESS: The Secretary of State is designated as Agent upon whom...
Filing Notices - Daniel Island Ventures III, LLC

Notice of Application Notice is hereby given that Daniel Island Ventures III, LLC intends to apply to the South Carolina Department of Revenue for a license/permit that will allow the sale and ON premises consumption of beer and wine at 120 Fairchild St., Daniel Island, SC 29492. To object to the issuance of this license and/or permit, you must submit Form ABL-20, postmarked no later than October 14, 2021. Mail protests to: SCDOR, ABL Section, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0907 or email to ABL@dor.sc.gov. AD# 1962669.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING and SPECIAL MEETING OF FIRE DISTRICT #1 ESSEX

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING and SPECIAL MEETING OF FIRE DISTRICT #1 ESSEX. PLEASE be advised that the Budget Hearing for the District's 2022 budget will be held on October 12, 2021, at the Essex Fire House, 2659 Rte 22, Essex, at 7pm. Copies of the preliminary budget are on file at the Town Clerk's office and can also be viewed at the hearing. Following the Public Hearing, there will be a Special Meeting of the Fire commissioners to adopt the 2021 budget, and deal with any other business that may come before them. The public is invited and encouraged to attend. Barbara Kunzi, secretary.
ESSEX, NY
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town Board of the Town of Essex, Essex County, New York, will meet at the Town Hall, in Essex, New York, in said Town, on the 14th day of October, 2021, at 6:15pm o' clock Prevailing Time, for the purpose of conducting a public hearing upon a certain map, plan and report including an amended estimate of cost prepared in relation to the proposed increase and improvement of the facilities of the Water District No. 1 in the Town of Essex, Essex County, New York, being the construction of an addition to and reconstruction of the water treatment plant, including original furnishings, equipment, machinery, apparatus, appurtenances, and site and incidental improvements and expenses in connection therewith. The new maximum estimated cost of the aforesaid increase and improvement of the facilities of the Water District No. 1 in the Town is $4,000,000, consisting of an increase of $1,000,000.
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
REQUEST FOR BIDS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Undersigned, on behalf of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, will accept sealed bids furnishing all vehicles, equipment, personnel, and services necessary for the performance, according to specification, of a contract to be let by the Essex County Board of Supervisors for the transportation of Preschool Special Education Children from various School Districts to various Center Based Program Facilities servicing Essex County for the 2021- 2022School Year.
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
Vergennes senior residence receives $121,377 award

A sensitive historic rehabilitation of this 200-year-old residence will provide 22 units of senior housing as part of a larger redevelopment/construction project to provide 55 total housing units in downtown Vergennes. (Photo: Grand Senior Living) VERGENNES | A two-century-old residence in Vergennes will be rehabilitated thanks to taxpayer help. Vermont...
VERGENNES, VT
Column: A memento of our gratitude

An excerpt from Aikin descendant John Barton’s Sept. 11 presentation at the 2021 Battle of Plattsburgh commemoration:. The Aikin rifle is rather plain-looking. For those who know little about guns, it resembles the antique flintlocks that certain restaurants would mount on their walls to create “atmosphere”. To a gun collector, it would be recognized as a John Hall Model 1819 Hall breechloader rifle, highly collectible and historically significant. To a collector of historical artifacts, however, it would be instantly identified as one of the seventeen rifles awarded by Congress to the Aikin Volunteers for their part in the Battle of Plattsburgh.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
$6 million gift to diversify farm ownership in Vt.

CHARLOTTE | The High Meadows Fund, the Vermont Community Foundation, and the Vermont Land Trust today announced a $6 million leadership gift to diversify farm ownership, accelerate the economic viability of farming, and advance natural climate solutions and ecological health on Vermont farms. Two million dollars of this gift will...
VERMONT STATE
Another Warren Co. resident dies of COVID: 3rd death in 6 days

QUEENSBURY | The third Warren County resident in six days died of COVID-19, according to a report issued Sept. 29 by Warren County Health Services. The individual was in their 70s and had an extensive history of health issues, the public health agency reported. The person had lived at home before becoming ill with COVID and being hospitalized, according to county spokesman Don Lehman.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
New Treadwell Mills trail offers scenic views and historic connections

New 1.5-mile trail off Route 22 is the first River Trail connector. PLATTSBURGH | A new connector trail-the first to the 27-mile Saranac River Greenway outside the City of Plattsburgh-will now bring local outdoor enthusiasts scenic views along the southern banks of the Saranac River. The Treadwell Mills Connector Trail...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
SNAP households to see monthly increases in October

PLATTSBURGH | Families receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program support will soon see increases in benefits starting in October. On Sept. 28, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that all New Yorkers enrolled in the SNAP program will see their level of benefits increase resulting from a federal cost adjustment aimed at providing low-income individuals and families better access to healthy foods.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
Thurman DEC officer honored at Albany ceremony

ALBANY | A somber crowd gathered Sept. 28 to honor 101 fallen police officers from across the state. The Remembrance Ceremony before roughly 300 attendees honored those lost in the line of duty and from Ground Zero-related illnesses. The names of the officers, including longtime Thurman resident and Department of...
THURMAN, NY

