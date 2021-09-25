GRAPEVINE PROPERTIES, LLC Articles of Org. filed NY

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town Board of the Town of Essex, Essex County, New York, will meet at the Town Hall, in Essex, New York, in said Town, on the 14th day of October, 2021, at 6:15pm o' clock Prevailing Time, for the purpose of conducting a public hearing upon a certain map, plan and report including an amended estimate of cost prepared in relation to the proposed increase and improvement of the facilities of the Water District No. 1 in the Town of Essex, Essex County, New York, being the construction of an addition to and reconstruction of the water treatment plant, including original furnishings, equipment, machinery, apparatus, appurtenances, and site and incidental improvements and expenses in connection therewith. The new maximum estimated cost of the aforesaid increase and improvement of the facilities of the Water District No. 1 in the Town is $4,000,000, consisting of an increase of $1,000,000.

