The Miami Marlins last road trip of the 2021 season is upon us. A 3-game Citrus Series begins tonight against the Tampa Bay Rays, holder of the best record in the American League. They have officially clinched a spot in the postseason. After the weekend series, the Marlins will take on the Mets at Citi Field then return for three final games against the Phillies at LoanDepot Park.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO