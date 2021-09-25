Former GCS employee charged with indecent liberties

GUILFORD COUNTY — A former Guilford County Schools employee has been charged with indecent liberties with a child.

Connor Earp, 25, of Greensboro, was arrested by the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office after law enforcement was notified of an incident involving a juvenile, Sheriff Danny Rogers announced Friday.

Bond was set at $25,000 secured, and Earp posted bond and was released from custody, said sheriff’s office communications specialist Lori Poag.

Earp joined Guilford County Schools on Aug. 11 and his last day as an employee was Wednesday, according to school system records. The personnel records released Friday by Guilford County Schools didn’t indicate Earp’s job or title or the school where he worked.

Earp’s LinkedIn account lists him as an assistant football coach for the past three years at Northern Guilford High School, as well as a brief stint as a waiter at the String & Splinter Club in High Point in 2018.

Earp’s Facebook page indicates he grew up in Wake County and attended Greensboro College, where he played football.

Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras said the school system takes the matter seriously.

“We are saddened by the recent allegations regarding the unconscionable actions of the former GCS staff member,” Contreras said. “The emotional and physical well-being of our students is our top priority and we will not tolerate any behavior that puts that in jeopardy.”

The school system is fully cooperating with the sheriff’s office, she said.

“The employee immediately resigned following the accusation,” Contreras said. “Counseling services are available to the student and we thank students, parents and employees who took action in this case and encourage others to do the same.”

The case remains under investigation, Detective J.M. Allen with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office told The High Point Enterprise. Investigators ask anyone with information to call Allen at 336-641-2799 or Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

