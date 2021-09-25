CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail center proposed on Wendover

By PAT KIMBROUGH ENTERPRISE STAFF WRITER
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 9 days ago

HIGH POINT — A developer is asking the city to allow a shopping center to be built on a major north High Point corridor.

Bunker Land Group of Charlotte has applied to rezone 26 acres at W. Wendover Avenue and Penny Road for a proposed 160,000-square-foot commercial development and 180 multifamily residential units, according to the city.

“Unlike many projects, this is not driven by an identified anchor or anchors,” Tom Terrell, an attorney representing the applicant, said in an email. “There are no tenants signed up or even under consideration/negotiation at this time, but a wide range of commercial, office and residential options will hopefully be allowed through the rezoning process to draw more retail to this general destination.”

The site, which is at the southeast corner of the intersection, is undeveloped except for a few scattered houses. It’s on a commercial corridor across Wendover from the Palladium shopping center.

The developer has assembled seven parcels, all of which are in unincorporated Guilford County, and is asking the city to annex and rezone the tracts from agricultural, residential single-family and mixed use to conditional zoning retail center.

The applicant is also asking the city to change its land use plan for the area from office and medium-density residential to community/regional commercial.

Several development restrictions are being offered for the project, including higher architectural standards to protect the character of the historic Deep River Friends Meeting site at the opposite corner of the intersection, according to Terrell.

Other concessions include a higher landscaping buffer between the property and adjacent neighborhoods.

The site would be accessed from one point each on Penny and Wendover and three points on Samet Drive, which would be extended along the back of the property.

The city has agreed to cover up to $2.5 million of the cost to extend the street from Penny to Wendover, with the developer paying the rest.

The cases are scheduled to be heard by the Planning and Zoning Commission Tuesday.

pkimbrough@hpenews.com | 336-888-3531

