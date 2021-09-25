CSM Hosts Photographer Janet Matthews In A Virtual Event To Discuss Her ‘Tangled’ Exhibit At Hungerford Gallery
SOMD - The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) School of Liberal Arts invites the public to meet photographer Janet Matthews in a virtual setting to discuss her current exhibition at CSM’s Hungerford Gallery. During the Sept. 28 event, Matthews will share how she came to capture “Tangled,” a body of work photographed in area woodlands after she survived a medical emergency that had her contemplating life and death.www.thebaynet.com
