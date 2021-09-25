Friday Night Blitz: September 24th

Eugene, Ore. -- We're almost halfway through the 2021 OSAA high school football season and there's been some incredible games up to this point. Roseburg has surprised the state by being a perfect 4-0 and winning each game in convincing fashion. Lake Oswego, behind Jack Layne's five touchdowns beat Sheldon 48-17 on the KEZI Game of the Week. West Albany and Thurston stayed undefeated in 5A play while Marist torched Cascade Christian in a battle of 4A undefeateds. You can find all the scores from Friday night below and the highlights in the video.