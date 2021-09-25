CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Security Operations Center Kanban

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReady to use prioritized Security Operations Center requirements, to:. Administer and maintain security systems in the cybersecurity security operations center (CSOC) technology stack, including the security information and event management (SIEM) environment; OT and IT network intrusion detection systems (IDS); endpoint detection and response (EDR) tool; security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR); cyber threat intelligence platform (TIP); and full packet capture (PCAP) servers across your service territory. .

