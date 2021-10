For the second time this season, the Sachse Mustangs scored over 60 points. Using a high-scoring first quarter, Sachse (3-2, 2-0) outran Rowlett (1-4, 1-1) to a 65-28 victory on Friday night. Leading the way for the Mustangs was Alex Orji, who scored six touchdowns while accumulating 288 yards. Like most Sachse starters, Orji played very little in the second half.